SALADO — When Salado artist Michael Pritchett first accepted an apprentice a year ago, he was skeptical about how much it would help.
“It is not something that I had thought of,” Pritchett said. “In fact, at first it kind of made work for me because I had to make work for him.”
A year later though, Pritchett said he could not be happier with how accepting an apprentice has worked out.
Pritchett’s apprentice is Ari Schanzmeyer, 14, an eighth-grade student at nearby Acton Academy in Salado. Schanzmeyer’s apprenticeship is a part of an extra credit course at the school, which requires students to work introductory jobs.
Schanzmeyer works three days a week for two hours at Pritchett’s Sirril Art Gallery in Salado, cleaning and helping assemble frames for paintings.
As an eighth-grader, Schanzmeyer said he needs to work a total of 120 hours for school credit.
“I have had a lot of interest in art and the gallery is just right down the road from the school,” Schanzmeyer said.
Pritchett said he has worked with Schanzmeyer some each day, teaching him new skills such as how to assemble frames and how to paint them. He said he even plans to teach Schanzmeyer how to sell pieces to customers in the near future.
Pritchett said becoming a teacher has been an enjoyable experience, and he has been able to see his apprentice grow a little bit each day.
“For me it is also neat that I have somebody I can pass on knowledge to, with that master and apprentice relationship,” Pritchett said.
Schanzmeyer has not been the only one learning in this relationship, having found new and better ways to streamline some work.
With all the work Schanzmeyer has done, Pritchett said he has been able to dedicate more free time to painting.
While Schanzmeyer will not need credit when he goes into high school, he said he plans to continue working at the gallery.
Pritchett said he welcomes Schanzmeyer and is happy to start paying him for his work.
“He is getting old enough now that I am going to have to give him some money soon,” Pritchett said. “He makes me a lot of money by having this extra set of hands. I can’t wait until it is that time, no more credit just real stuff.”
Looking forward, Schanzmeyer said he has plans to stay in the art field.
“I think I could get a job here,” Schanzmeyer said. “I could maybe open a gallery of my own, painting and maybe framing.”