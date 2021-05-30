Central Texans have been cooped up a long time, and with summer just around the corner, many are itching to get out of town. Fact is, most of us are long overdue a getaway, and many will want to take their furry friends along for the ride.
According to local animal experts, pet owners should make travel decisions based on what is safest and most comfortable for their dog or cat. Unless you will be able to spend a lot of time with the animal, they likely will be happier at home instead of tagging along. Cats are almost always better off in their own home.
But, if you decide to include Fido or Fluffy in vacation plans, there are precautions to consider.
“If you’re traveling by car, plan on taking frequent breaks,” said Dr. Gary Gosney of Temple Veterinary Hospital. “They need bathroom stops at least every two hours. Holding urine any longer could result in kidney or urinary tract problems.”
Gosney also warns against feeding an animal right before starting a trip. An uneasy stomach can lead to unpleasantness for all in the vehicle.
Pets shouldn’t be allowed to roam in the car, especially in the front seat, he said. The safest way for pets to travel is in a crate that is anchored by using a seat belt. Seat belts can also help keep a large dog in place but they don’t offer protection during a crash.
Cats usually aren’t comfortable traveling in cars so a secured crate can protect the animal as well as human passengers.
Local vets agree that dogs shouldn’t be allowed to ride with their heads hanging out of a window. They could be injured or killed by debris. Also, cold air being forced down their lungs can make them sick, Gosney said.
One of the most important things to remember when traveling with pets is to not leave them alone in your car or truck.
“You can run into heat problems really quick,” Gosney said. “It’s a serious hazard — temperatures can soar in a very short time.”
When it’s 72 degrees outside, air inside a car can heat to 116 degrees within an hour. On an 85-degree day, even with windows cracked, the temperature inside a car can hit 102 degrees in under 10 minutes. Exposure to extreme heat can cause irreversible organ damage or death, he said.
Gosney said pet thieves often troll for animals left unattended at roadside parks and picnic areas.
Traveling with a friend or family member allows one person to stay with the animal while the other takes care of business.
Be sure and put a copy of your animal’s shot record in the glove box in case it is needed, he said.
“You never know,” Gosney said. “If the animals bites someone or if you cross a state line, you may need to prove that the dog or cat is up to date on vaccinations. It could keep the animal from being confiscated.”
If you are traveling by airplane, weigh the risks associated with air travel. Consider alternatives — driving is often a better choice. Also consider leaving animals with pet sitters or a kennel. Also, air travel can be seriously dangerous for animals with “pushed in” faces, such as bulldogs, pugs and Persian cats, veterinarians said. Their short nasal passages make them vulnerable to oxygen deprivation.
If you choose to fly with a furry companion, check with the airline far in advance to learn what is allowed. Some airlines allow small animals as carry-on, and other require pets to be checked in with luggage.
If the pet must travel in the cargo hold, there are steps that can be taken to increase chances of a safe flight:
+Use direct flights to avoid transfer mistakes;
+Tell the captain or at least one flight attendant that your pet is in the cargo hold. If the captain knows pets are on board, they may take special precautions;
+Make sure your pet is wearing a collar with identification attached, including your address and phone number;
+Don’t feed your pet for at least four hours before takeoff;
+Carry a photo of you with the animal for identification purposes.
Amtrak allows pets on some of its routes but not all. Check before departing that the pet is cleared for all connections.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.