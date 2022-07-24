The Dunbar-Meridith Homecoming Organization is preparing to hold its final school reunion next weekend.
This alumni organization, which first organized in 1980, was established to celebrate the legacy and achievements of Dunbar High School — Temple’s formerly segregated campus that now serves Temple ISD as the Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy.
“We’ve been doing this since 1980, but we’re getting older and have health issues,” Penny Knox Alfred, a member of Dunbar High’s class of 1968, told the Telegram. “My group is 72 years old and we’ve lost so many classmates. So age is a factor, and it’s hard when you’re trying to get everybody that ever attended the school to come here from all these different states.”
The three-day event will feature a welcome session with lunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, July 29, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 2218 W. Ave. D in Temple; a dance from 8 p.m. to midnight on Friday at the Knights of Columbus Hall; a banquet beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, at the Knights of Columbus Hall; and a worship service beginning at 3 p.m. at Grace Temple Ministries, 801 S. 13th St. in Temple.
Tickets are currently sold out for the events at the Knights of Columbus Hall, as nearly 200 alumni are expected to attend.
“We’ve had a great response, which we didn’t think at our age we would,” Alfred said. “Two hundred people may not seem a lot but it is when you get to be 72. So we’re going try to pull it off. A lot of people aren’t able to come at all but they’ve supported us with just donations. It’s just been overwhelming.”
Last year, Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Greene recalled the times he spent in-and-around the classrooms with his teachers at Dunbar High School before graduating in 1965.
“Those teachers that we had were role models by the way they carried themselves in the hallways and in the classrooms … and my goodness, they dressed well,” he said during an unveiling ceremony for the recently-renovated campus. “They were dressing well and they were driving nice cars. That for a young person was impressive to me.”
Greene — well-known for a long-running Coca-Cola TV ad that was rated the top of all time in addition to football — said he wanted to emulate them.
“I thought very well of them,” he said. “They spoke about and talked about doing well in school … and my seventh-grade homeroom teacher mentioned that if we wanted to see how good we were doing to just go up to the principal’s office where honor rolls were posted.”
Alfred expects many more stories like Greene’s to be told throughout the festivities, as this year’s theme is “Celebrating a Legacy of Panther Pride.”
“We’re going to have a full house for all events,” she said.
For information contact Alfred at 254-760-2893.