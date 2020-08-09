COVID-19 may slow down but it won’t stop Operation Christmas Child in Central Texas, according to Laurie Bailey, volunteer in the Mid-Texas area.
And it won’t stop the joy a child will feel when the wrapping is peeled back and a shoe box is opened — whether or not it’s on Christmas Day.
Christmas can be at any time of the year for children who don’t even know what Christmas means.
Bailey said individuals, churches and groups will work to collect shoe boxes in a shorter period of time because of COVID-19’s effects. The time period was shortened so people can still make an impact on needy children in 2020.
Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, led by Franklin Graham. Organized in 1993, the project has collected and delivered more than 178 million shoebox gifts to more than 160 countries and territories.
In 2019, more than 8.9 million shoe boxes were filled and delivered around the world. Inside those boxes were toys, school supplies and hygiene items.
Graham’s vision is to make children happy, introduce them to the Gospel of Christ and to share God’s love with them. He wants to make real to them the true meaning of Christmas — God’s son sent to Earth to save them from sin.
Other countries partner with the ministry, and more than 10.5 million shoebox gifts will be sent this year to more than 100 countries, Graham said.
Darbi and Blu Tidwell and Wes and Laurie Cox built New Day orphanage in Zambia from the ground up, beginning in 2009.
They didn’t receive shoebox gifts from Operation Christmas Child, although the boxes reached Zambia, Darbi Tidwell said Thursday. Other missionaries did see the boxes, but a breakdown in leadership and communication plus a corrupt Zambian government likely led to boxes not being delivered, she said.
She didn’t have any firsthand experience with the boxes sent from Samaritan’s Purse, but knew “in some other countries the boxes have worked fabulously.”
However, groups from Texas and all over the United States made boxes for the orphanage that were handed out at Christmas every year, Darbi said.
“Although local drop off locations for gifts are closed until Nov. 16–23, anyone can still be a part of this life changing project by conveniently packing a shoebox gift online at samaritanspurse.org/ buildonline,” Dana Williams, spokeswoman for Samaritan’s Purse, said.