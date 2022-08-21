AUSTIN – If you’re looking for a great learning space for both you and your little ones, look no further than the Austin Nature & Science Center.
It is located near the Zilker Botanical Gardens and is a nice tranquil space in the middle of the always bustling Austin.
There is no fee to enter the Austin Nature & Science Center. Children can enjoy the many activities offered at the center, including the naturalist workshop, honey bee observation hive and the Dino Pit, where they can dig for fossils.
There is also plenty of tranquil walking and hiking areas around the lily pad-covered pond and in the Zilker Nature Preserve.
Live creatures as small as a tarantula, and as large as a bobcat, can be viewed at the Austin Nature & Science Center. Many, if not all of the animals all have suffered accidents or have medical conditions that prohibit them from being released back into the wild and now they live at the Austin Nature & Science Center, where we can learn about them.
My favorite part of our visit was viewing the birds in the birds of prey exhibit that features a couple of different species of vultures, several species of owls and our favorite – a road runner named Dipper.
As he saw us approaching his enclosure, Dipper ran and hid behind a log. I was sad because I thought he was scared of us, but after a moment passed he hopped out of his hiding space to greet us. He even looked like he was smiling while I took his photo.
One of the other interesting birds to see were the barn owls. They are beautiful bird that have a very distinct call. Instead of the typical “hoot” noise, their calls sound a lot like screaming. Not the greatest thing to hear when you’re outside at night.
The Austin Nature & Science Center is a great place for the whole family and I highly recommend checking it out, especially if you have little ones.