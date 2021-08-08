Daughters of the American Revolution
The Betty Martin Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American enjoyed a July summer social at the Cotton Patch restaurant in Temple.
The event was informative, with updates given on Veteran’s projects and the District VII Workshop in August. Led by Regent Caroline Tillman, the social was one of three events for the summer to keep members engaged, informed and involved.
Regular meetings will begin in September, however the chapter is working actively with all those interested in prospective membership through the summer months. For more information contact the chapter at bettymartinregent@aol.com.
Salado Ladies Community League Christmas in October Jingle Walk
Activities are heating up for the Salado Ladies Community League’s Christmas in October Jingle Walk event.
The event, which features multiple businesses across Salado, will take place from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.
A special “passport” is available for the event. The $25 passport entitles you to collect a special gift from each of the participating businesses you visit. The passport will include a listing of the participating businesses and a map showing where they are located. It will be punched by each shop visited, and visiting every listed shop will enable you to participate in the door prize drawing held at the end of each day.
“It is a fun way to shop locally for clothing and one-of-a-kind gifts,” said Barclay McCort, director of publicity for the Salado Ladies Community League.
Passports will be available for purchase starting Sept. 1. For information contact McCort at 254-760-4266 or visit saladoladiescommunityleague.org.
Tejas EE Club
The Tejas EE Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Plantation Square Apartments clubhouse at 2411 S. 61st St. in Temple.
As prescribed in the Club Standing Rules, officers for 2021-2022 will be elected. Dues of $12 are also due in August.
Plans for the State Conference, scheduled to be held Sept. 14-15, will be reviewed. This will also be an opportunity to work on country store items.
Books for Lunch
Jose Martinez, PhD., a retired sociology professor at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, will review “Covid 19 and the Transformation of American Society” at the next Books for Lunch group meeting set for noon Wednesday in the board room on the third floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave.
This book is an examination of how the pandemic has affected American society socially and educationally as well as medically. Dr. Martinez has written several other books and will discuss them briefly if time allows. He served on the faculty at UMHB from 1985 until his retirement. Attendees may bring their lunch if they desire. The group recommends mask wearing and will practice social distancing.
Beta Sigma Phi
The Delta Beta Master Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi will meet 11 a.m. Tuesday. Lunch will be held in the home of President Judy Switzer, 2107 Highland Drive in Salado.
The first business meeting of the new club year will be celebrating “Beginning Day”.
For more information, call Switzer at 713-805-1178 or visit bspinternational.org/ home.php.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and the surrounding areas. The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies.
The group is kicking off the new year with its President’s Coffee on Thursday, Aug. 19. Other upcoming activities include: 8/10 Tuesday Canasta; 8/13 TGIF lunch; 8/17 Bunco and Snack Time Mah Jongg; 8/18 Popcorn Bridge; 8/25 Fun Lunch, and 8/28 Exploring Wine.
For information visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com or email Suzanne Boyer at suzboyer@sbcglobal.net.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets at noon Tuesdays at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
The guest speaker for Aug. 10 will be Dr. Ken Smith, dean of the McLane College of Business at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Rotarians and guests are welcome.
