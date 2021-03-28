Dr. Robert E. Burke, a local author and retired pediatrician, has announced the publication of “Navigating Europe: Castles Canals and Canines” the fifth book in his “Buddy the Globetrotter” series.
Dr. Burke has previously shared photographs and a summary of his travels to these places with the Temple Daily Telegram.
His book series is in the genre juvenile fiction, but the travel adventures narrated by a delightful dog named Buddy are located in real places to which the author has traveled. The target audience is middle school readers and others, especially anyone interested in travel and stories about dogs.
In “Navigating Europe,” history comes alive as Buddy takes readers along cobblestone streets, canals, and interconnecting waterways in this part of the Old World, revealing origins of our current civilization. Castles and cathedrals remind readers of a time when nations were just forming.
During his travels, Buddy meets other canines as well as unexpected challenges. Readers will have the opportunity to capture the flavor of Continental Europe as they travel with Buddy from the polders of the Netherlands to the transcontinental land of the Tsars.
The entire series is available on Amazon.com as an e-book or paperback. Expanded distribution is now available worldwide to other retailers, libraries, universities, and bookstores. For more information on the “Buddy the Globetrotter” series, visit chrogalipress.com.