This is my final travel entry for 2020. What a year. Since July, when I started writing a travel column, I have had the pleasure of traveling all over Central Texas to see places and do things that I never knew existed.
But for this final edition, I decided to keep it close to home, and feature one of the great annual attractions that people from all over Central Texas actually come here to see, that is BLORA’s Nature in Lights Christmas light display.
There are several places to go to see light displays in the area, but one of the best is actually in our own backyard. I highly recommend it.
From the moment you come over the hill of North Nolan Road to the intersection of Cottage Road, you know you are in the right spot, as lights are prominently displayed at the intersection. Before that, you will see the lights on the other side of the hill from several miles away.
Once you go through the drive-through ticket booth, be sure to tune your radio to 91.9 FM to catch a wide variety of Christmas tunes. It will get you and the kids in the Christmas spirit.
We went on a weekday and the lines to get in and drive through were not bad at all.
This is the 23rd year for the annual holiday event, and there are five-and-half miles of illuminated displays, many computer animated, ranging in size from strands of lights artfully configured to scenes spanning 40 feet by 300 feet wide, as well as architectural and foliage lighting.
If you are like me, and are taking little ones with you on adventures like this, you will be pleased to know all of the restrooms in the park area are open along the drive-through and brightly lit with green lights, so they are easy to identify.
I hope you take advantage of having this wonderful display so close to home, and that you and your family go check it out.
The Nature in Lights display, located at 7999 Sparta Road near Lake Belton, lasts through Jan 3. For information visit https://tinyurl.com/yaka7p3d or call 254-287-2523.