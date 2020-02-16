The 26th annual Baylor Women’s Scholarship Brunch will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Wildflower Country Club in Temple.
Each year the brunch includes a silent auction fundraiser for the Central Texas Endowed Scholarship, which assists students attending Baylor University from Central Texas. The style show will be presented by Whimsie’s of Belton. Emcee will be Paula Lohse, Distinguished Baylor Woman of 2014.
Presidents of the Central Texas Baylor Club are Cherie and Tim Flanagan of Salado. Tickets to the brunch cost $40 with a portion going to the CTBC Endowed Scholarship.
For more information or reservations, call Pam Dial Taylor at 254-760-8855. The deadline for reservations is Monday.
Each year the award of Distinguished Baylor Woman is given to an outstanding representative and supporter of Baylor. The 2020 Distinguished Baylor Woman is Dr. Rosario Perez-Guerra Montgomery, a 1988 graduate of Baylor. She graduated Phi Beta Kappa and was named the Outstanding Senior Psychology Major. Her master’s and doctoral degrees were earned from the University of Houston. Her post-doctoral psychology fellowship was at Scott & White Memorial Hospital in Temple, 1994-95.
Her research and presentations have been in the area of cognitive behavior, dyslexia, autism spectrum disorders, depression, anxiety, ADHD, sleep disorders, effective parenting and coping strategies of children victimized by bullying. She and Anne Lueck of Temple founded the TAMRA Learning Academy, working with students who have autism spectrum disorders. She has served there as the school psychologist since its opening in 2017.
Montgomery is presently a trustee of the Belton Independent School District and teaches in the Special Needs Ministry at First Baptist Church in Belton.
She and her husband, Dr. Andy Montgomery, met at Baylor, married and have three daughters: Melissa, a 2017 graduate in elementary education who now has earned her master’s in curriculum and instruction; Maggie, who will graduate in May 2020; and Mariah, who is a freshman majoring in engineering and viola.
A new award, the Baylor Woman of Excellence, will be awarded to Shannon Morrison, 2002 graduate of Baylor, who has shown great love for her family, school, church and community. She is the founder of Providence Preparatory School housed at First Baptist Belton. She serves as an administrator there.