There will be ample opportunities for Central Texans to celebrate the arrival of 2020, including parties and dances, a lock-in for children and New Year’s Day hikes.
Last Night Gala
Community members can celebrate the arrival of a new year in style during the fifth annual Last Night Gala, benefiting Ralph Wilson Youth Club.
The event will take place New Year’s Eve in the McLane Aviation Hanger at Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport in Temple. Each gala tickets includes valet parking, and elegant dinner and premium beverage service, live music, dancing and fireworks at midnight. Childcare will be provided at Ralph Wilson Youth Club. Dress is black tie optional.
The evening will begin with cocktails and an ocean ice bar from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Dinner and dancing will take place from 8:30 p.m. to midnight, with a fireworks display to finish off the evening.
This year, the Last Night Gala will also include a sealed-bid auction and Super Bowl Party signups. These additional fundraisers will help Ralph Wilson Youth Club continue to benefit its members.
During the sealed-bid auction, guests will be able to bid on several high-valued prizes, including facility rental at the youth club, a chef-prepared dinner for six, a Lake Belton excursion and a vodka tasting for twelve guests. Participants can write down their bid and submit it once; items will be awarded to the highest bidder.
Guests will also have an opportunity to sign up to watch the 2020 Super Bowl at Alamo Drafthouse in Dallas. The first 50 people to sign up will enjoy food and beverages while watching the game, and round-trip transportation.
Reservation deadline is 9 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are available at CentralTexasTickets.com. For sponsorships or table reservations, call 254-773-9001.
First Day Hikes
Mother Neff State Park, 1680 Texas Highway 236 near Moody, will offer several hikes through the park during the annual First Day Hikes event on New Year’s Day.
First Day Hikes is a national initiative led by America’s State Parks alliance to encourage people to start the year off right by spending time outdoors in state parks across the country.
Hikes will be offered at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the Prairie and Canyon areas of the park.
Pre-registration is required this year because of parking limitations. Participants should wear proper attire and comfortable hiking shoes, and bring a bottle of water.
Pets are welcomed, but must be on a leash no longer than six feet. Strollers and other wheeled devices are not recommended.
The hike is free, but park entrance fees apply. Entry costs $2 per person. Children 12 and younger are free. Guests should arrive at least 30 minutes prior to the hike to pay and receive entrance permit.
Hikes through the open prairie will be offered 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and will leave from the prairie parking loop. Participants will learn about efforts to restore the native habitat and how the Civilian Conservation Corp played a role in developing Mother Neff State Park by visiting the remnants of their old camp base. The prairie hike is approximately 1.5 miles and the difficulty will be easy.
Canyon Loop hikes will begin 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the campground. The modularly difficult hike will travel through limestone gullies to the Tonkawa Cave, up the steps to the Rock Tower, and view wildlife at the Wash Pond. The hike is approximately 1.5 miles, and has several stone steps and some steep areas.
For more information, or to reserve a spot, call the park at 254-853-2389.
Seaton Star Hall
A New Year’s Eve dance will be offered at Seaton Star Hall, 10842 State Highway 53 near Temple, featuring a family-friendly evening of music by Billy Holt Band.
The dance will take place from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Hamburgers will be for sale.
Tickets are available online from eventbrite.com.
In the Mood Ballroom
In the Mood Ballroom, 13 S. Main Street in Temple, will present a New Year’s Eve Dance from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Doors will open 8 p.m. and admission costs $25 per person. Reservations are required.
Music will include a variety of great dance tunes. The event will also include hors d’oeuvres, hats, horns, a balloon drop and champagne toast.
Attire is dressy casual. For more information, or to make reservations, call 254-773-7088 or 254-760-7320.
VFW Post No. 1820
VFW Post No. 1820 will host a New Year’s Eve event beginning 8 p.m. at 3302 Airport Road in Temple.
The party is free, with VIP packages available which include hot hors d’oeuvres, champagne and a drink. Music will be provided by DJ Smooth.
New Year’s Eve Lock-In
Temple Parks and Recreation will host a New Year’s Eve Lock-In at Wilson Park Recreation Center for ages 7-13.
The lock-in will begin 7 p.m. Tuesday and end 7 a.m. the next day. Activities will include spike ball, ga-ga ball, a rock climbing wall and more. Registration costs $15. For more information, call 254-298-5740 or visit templeparks.com.
New Year’s Eve Countdown
The Beltonian Theatre will celebrate the arrival of 2020 with a New Year’s Eve Countdown and an interactive sing-along showing of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”
The countdown will feature the East Coast Ball Drop from 10-11 p.m. immediately followed by the movie.
Tickets are available online at thebeltoniantheatre.com.
Belton Senior Center
A New Year’s Eve Dance, featuring music by The Old Friends Band, will be held 7-11 p.m. at the Belton Senior Center, 842 Mitchell Street.
Barrow Brewing Company
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal Street in Salado, and Happy Pizza Company will be open 4-10 p.m. New Year’s Eve.
Live music will be performed 7-9 p.m.
VFW Post No. 3892
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country will perform at a New Year’s Eve dance 8 p.m. Tuesday at VFW Post No. 3892, located at 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights. Champagne and breakfast will be served at midnight.
Bo’s Barn Dancehall
Branded Heart will perform at a New Year’s Eve celebration starting 7 p.m. Tuesday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.