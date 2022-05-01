BRYAN — The Brazos Museum of Natural History is a fun place where you can discover Texas history and see some fun creatures.
This hidden gem is not too far off Highway 6, and if you’re planning to spend a day in Aggieland, you must add this museum to your list of stops.
Obviously, since it is a natural history museum, there’s history on fossils and prehistoric creatures from the area, minerals and gemstones that have been found. It also features a section dedicated to the Old West with a full size chuckwagon.
However, the most unexpected, yet exciting part, were the live animals you can view at the museum.
First, we were mesmerized by a beehive. It wasn’t a normal beehive, but one built inside of a box with glass to observe them. They were mostly huddled in one spot-we assumed around the queen-while others scurried around the hive. It was so cool to see all the honeycomb and what goes on inside a hive.
Then we met Boris. I knew exactly what he was because I have seen several snapping turtles at my childhood home. However, Boris had a smoother shell, meaning he is a common snapping turtle. Where I grew up, we had alligator snapping turtles that had more defined ridges on their back, much like an alligator.
Boris was very active and excitedly swam toward us in his tank when we approached, but a sign made sure to say it was because he thought we were going to feed him. Once he realized we had nothing for him he found a comfortable spot and watched as we made our way around the rest of the room.
We saw tarantulas, snakes, box turtles (all in their tanks) and there were also taxidermized birds as well as well-preserved butterflies and beetles to view as well.
I highly recommend taking a day trip to the Bryan/College Station area and stopping by the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History. The museum’s address is 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan and it is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information visit their website at www.brazosvalleymuseum.org.