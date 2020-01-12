Dads are invited to treat their daughters to a special evening of dancing and memory-making during the 21st annual Father Daughter Dance, presented by Extreme Cheer and Tumble.
The dance, hosted by Temple Parks and Recreation, will take place Friday, Feb. 14, and Saturday, Feb. 15, from 6-9 p.m. both nights at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center in Temple.
The event is reserved for fathers of all ages with daughters 18 and younger. Tickets are available online at CentralTexasTickets.com. Admission is limited and tickets will not be sold at the door.
“The event typically does sell out every year so, following the trend, I’m pretty confident that it will sell out again,” said Belinda Garcia, event coordinator.
Garcia said carriage rides around the parking lot will be available for those who are able to purchase tickets. She said the Saturday night rides have already sold out, and there are a limited number of tickets available for Friday night.
“We have a DJ that will be playing a good mix of the Top 40 hits, as well as some country and popular line dances,” Garcia said.
A professional photographer will be on site taking portraits of dads and daughters, and a fun photo booth will also be set up.
Garcia said a special needs dance will take place 3:30-5 p.m. Saturday, prior to the big dance.
“It’s a time that we set aside especially for the young ladies with special needs and their dads,” she said.
Garcia said the dance will be more sensory-friendly.
“And it’s a time when they can all hang out and dance and have fun together with other people who are in their same situation,” she said.
Dads can sign up for the special needs dance by calling Terri Holloway at the Temple Parks and Recreation office at 254-298-5690.
Garcia said the Father Daughter Dance experience is a great opportunity for dads and daughters to spent time together and make memories with each other.
“One of my favorite things is just watching the dads walk in with their daughters and treating them like they’re just little princesses and showing them what a gentleman should treat a lady like,” she said.
She said everyone comes in dressed up, the girls have their hair and nails done, the dads give their daughters corsages and everyone has a really special night.
“We’ve got some dads that have brought their daughters from the age of kindergarten through their graduating year of high school, so it’s something that we really, really take pride in being able to offer this opportunity for them to make those memories that are going to last forever,” Garcia said.