The women of the Chisholm Trail Chorus are usually dressed to the nines for their performances, but this season they are focused on humble socks — a hundred pairs to be exact.
Members recently donated more than 100 pairs of holiday-wrapped socks to the Salvation Army serving Bell County to be shared among clients at the McLane Center of Hope in Temple. Chisholm Trail Chorus has not rehearsed in person since March, but the group’s effort of giving back to the community continues.
“Chisholm Trail Chorus is honored to begin the season of giving with this sock donation,” said Joan Gmiter, chorus project chair. “We hope it brings the clients a smile and a bit of holiday cheer.”
As local temperatures start dipping this winter, donations of blankets and winter coats are especially needed for homeless people seeking assistance at the shelter, says Beverly Dunn, case management specialist for the Salvation Army.
The Temple Salvation Army facility, 419 W. Ave. G, serves the McLane Center of Hope Women and Family Shelter and the Men’s Shelter. It provides veteran assistance, a community food pantry, rental and utility assistance, a rehousing program for clients, the Angel Tree Christmas Program and emergency disaster services.
Donations are accepted year-round. For information visit www.salvationarmytexas.org/bellcounty/.
Chisholm Trail Chorus is comprised of women who live across Central Texas — from Temple and Belton to Troy, Copperas Cove, Kempner, Killeen, Harker Heights, Lometa, Rogers, Little River and Georgetown.
For more information about the chorus, or to obtain login information to visit a virtual rehearsal, visit www.chisholmtrailchorus.org.