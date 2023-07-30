Flying saucers will once again appear over West Temple early next month as Holy Trinity Catholic High School hosts its annual disc golf tournament at Crossroads Park.
Disc golf tournament to benefit Holy Trinity Catholic High School fine arts dept.
- Staff Report
