Church Women of the Temple Area

The Church Women of the Temple Area met on Nov. 21 and installed officers for 2023. The installation was conducted by Sharon Feagin, first lady of Bethel I.M. Church. Officers from left to right are: Johnnie Mae Henry, Gladys Barnes, Gloria Hooper, Pat Moore, Barbara Stokes, Arlene Miller (not pictured) and Laura Brenek (not pictured).

 Courtesy photo

Newcomers Club