MOFFAT — A former schoolhouse in Moffat continues to serve the community in a new way, more than 100 years after it was built.
While the structure no longer serves as a place of education, work by the Moffat Community Center Association keeps it functioning as a venue for local events. The structure, located at 13410 Kuykendall Mountain Road, was built in 1910 as a part of the Moffat Common School District.
The association recently announced its new board members for 2022, including a new president.
Cathy Boniface, who will serve as the group’s president for the next year, said she has memories of the school when it still held classes.
“My grandmother was on the school board; my dad went to school there and as a kid the homecoming was an event I always looked forward to,” Boniface said. “I can remember the music on the porch, the men cooking BBQ over open pits, and playing bingo using corn kernels to mark our cards. Lots of great childhood memories for my family.”
Other members of the 2022 board include Danny Cockrum, Beth Price, Edgar Bounds, Carol Wingo, David Coufal, Paul Beck and Cheryl Hinckley.
The school had held classes for about 64 years until the Moffat school district was consolidated into the Belton Independent School District during the 1973 to 1974 school year.
Once the district was consolidated, the former school fell into disuse for several years. That was until members of the association worked to restore the structure 15 years ago.
The structure now serves as a community center for people in the community, hosting wedding receptions, birthday parties and family reunions.
Since work began, members of the association have raised funds to restore the schoolhouse, outdoor bathrooms, a pavilion and a smokehouse.
On top of restoring parts of the property, members have also funded the creation of a new storage facility on the land.
In 2020, Hinkley said that many members of the association, including her husband, had family members who attended the school when it was in operation.
Hinkley said that she was happy the structure could be restored, preserving the memories for the community.
“There is a small core of us that would see that the building is maintained,” Hinkley said. “There are those who went to school there or their parents went to school there. I am not concerned that we would have to shut the doors. People around here will step up and make sure it is taken care of.”