Moffat Community Center Association

Members of the board of the Moffat Community Center Association include Danny Cockrum, left, Cathy Boniface (new president),  Edgar Bounds, Carol Wingo and Beth Price (seated).

 Courtesy photo

MOFFAT — A former schoolhouse in Moffat continues to serve the community in a new way, more than 100 years after it was built.

smonaco@tdtnews.com