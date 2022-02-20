The sounds and gyrating movements of Persia are coming to Salado as Barrow Brewing Company welcomes professional belly dancers for a performance at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25.
The event will feature five dancers from Texas, including Salado’s own Bridget Genevieve.
“The last time we were here was just before the COVID-19 shutdown in 2020,” Genevieve said. “Since then, there have been very few opportunities for dancers, whether it is on a professional or community level. For some of us, this is only the second time in almost two years that we’ve had real people to dance with. Plus, I really love this place.”
In addition to Genevieve, other performers will include Jeanette, Bahia, Saqra and Rania. Each performer has their own style and will bring something special to the show. Jeanette melds American stylings with Egyptian. Bahia is a leader of the Texas belly dance community with more than 20 years experience in the industry. Saqra is an award-winning performer and instructor. Rania is a full-blooded Egyptian born and raised in the U.S. and uses belly dancing to reconnect with her culture. Genevieve, who started dancing at 12, has moves that can be described as modern Egyptian with a fun and flirty flair.
Barrow’s owner K.D. Hill said she wanted to bring the event back to help her patrons experience new things.
“We wanted to provide a different cultural experience for everyone,” she said. “We did it in 2020, and it was a success. We wanted to do it again. It really is an opportunity for us to showcase this beautiful culture of the Romani people and the belly dancing community.”
The dancers will be accompanied by a local musician who will create the sounds for the women to dance.
“They will have a drummer,” said Hill. “We’ve seen that the dancers work really well with particular drummers, and it becomes a collaboration between the two. It is a beautiful performance.”
She added that those in attendance would also get a chance to learn the moves and not just watch them.
“I expect that the evening will end with an invitation to the public to try belly dancing,” said Hill. “That’s always fun too. By then, people have had a beer or two, and they’re feeling uninhibited.”
Hill said she believes that people are open to new experiences if they are allowed to try them out.
“When we first opened, we were the only microbrewery in the county, and our best sellers were the lagers and the light, crisp beers,” she said. “Over the last six years, we have branched out and introduced different flavors and different styles of beers, and people have found that by trying something new, it opens their eyes to a different experience and different parts of the world. It always opens them up to new conversations.”
Hill said she likes to use her business to create a space for people to not only have a good time but also expand their minds.
“A big part of what we do here at Barrow provides a space for the community,” she said. “We believe that when people sit down together over a beer, they open their hearts to experiencing something new. I know it sounds like we’re shooting for the moon, but it happens. People are just amazing.”
The event is free and open to the public at 108 Royal St. in Salado.