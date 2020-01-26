GEORGETOWN — Searching for a day-trip destination? Nicknamed, the “Most Beautiful Town Square in Texas,” Georgetown, is only 45 minutes south of Temple. Thanks to a four-day weekend, my husband was able to accompany me on my trip to Georgetown.
We learned that Georgetown is not only beautiful, but historical. The Williamson County Courthouse stands proudly in the middle of town square as the focal point. The courthouse, designed by Charles Henry Paige in 1909, perfectly captures the architectural style Beaux-Arts, taught at fine art schools in Paris between the early 1800s and the late 1900s. This style of architecture migrated to several parts of the U.S. Recently, the courthouse went through a $9 million restoration. Sadly, my husband and I did not have time to tour the courthouse, but we did walk the entire outside grounds and were able to learn a lot. The most historically impactful cases held at the Williamson County Courthouse were the Ku Klux Klan trials. These trials were noted as the first successful convictions against members of the KKK in the U.S.
Courthouse tours are just one of several activities to do in Georgetown. If you enjoy wine-tasting, shopping or eating, right across the street from the Williamson County Courthouse is the Georgetown Winery, along with several boutique shops, ice-cream parlors, coffee shops and restaurants. Or if you enjoy the outdoors, Georgetown has a few different parks and trails. Creative Playscape is a great park for children. The park is right by the Georgetown Recreation Center and the San Gabriel River.
Looking to walk alongside the San Gabriel River? Then check out the San Gabriel Park and walk alongside the river underneath beautiful trees.
After a little exploration around the town square, my husband and I ended our day with dinner at El Monumento, a Mexican restaurant, overlooking the San Gabriel River. If you’re looking for a romantic location to have dinner on Valentine’s Day, I would definitely recommend El Monumento.
Throughout the year, Georgetown supports dozens of events. Georgetown’s biggest annual event is the Christmas lighting of town square. One of the locals told me that the Christmas lighting of town square is what sold him to retire in Georgetown. He said that it reminded him of a “Hallmark movie.” Hundreds of people drive hours to see the “Most Beautiful Town Square in Texas” dressed up in Christmas lights. To view upcoming Georgetown events or more information, visit https://visit.georgetown.org.