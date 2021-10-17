Central Texas Travel Club
The next meeting of the Central Texas Travel Club will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Napolis Restaurant, 110 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
The group will discuss upcoming trips, including Grapevine, Charleston, Iceland and Switzerland. The meeting is open to anyone interested in travel with no dues or membership requirements. For more information contact centraltexastravelclub@outlook.com.
Rotary Club of Temple
The Rotary Club of Temple is raising money to support the Salvation Army’s Feed the Need program, which seeks to put an end to food insecurity.
Members of the Rotary Club of Temple have committed to underwriting the cost of 100 full boxes of food at $20 per box.
Acting in partnership with the local Salvation Army unit, along with McLane Hunger Solutions, Rotarians will pack and distribute food boxes at a central location in November.
To make a donation to this project visit www.centraltexastickets.com, search Temple Rotary Club and hit the “donate” link.
Bell County Retired School Employees Association
The Bell County Retired School Employees Association recently held its first meeting of the new school year at Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy.
Members wrote postcards of thank you and support to Sen. Dawn Buckingham and Rep. Hugh Shine for voting to finally award retirees a thirteenth check, add new funding to the TRS Fund, continue funding SB 12, Sunset Commission TRTA priorities, golden ticket to return to TRS–Care, made it easier for retirees to return to work, acquired funding for TRTA Tutoring Initiative, continue funding TRS-Care and filed a resolution supporting changes to WEP/GPO.
BCRSEA members also presented a $400 check to Principal Nikki Murphy and Librarian Aleesha Nidositko for the purchase of library books for the Pre-K students. Prior to the presentation several retirees read to individual students in the library. The children were excellent, attentive listeners and the retirees were so delighted to volunteer their time to such a fun, worthy activity.
Paul Parker gave a presentation on volunteerism and shared many opportunities in Temple and Belton to volunteer to help others in our community. The chapter’s goal is to perform 40,000 of volunteer service for the year.
The group will meet Nov. 4 at the Temple ISD Administration Building. The group will hold a fundraiser for the Children Book Project. A silent auction also will be held with proceeds benefiting scholarships. Members are asked to bring homemade goodies like cakes, candies, pies, cookies, canned goods, casseroles, and any other foods.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and the surrounding areas. The group also welcome ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. For information visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com.
Upcoming activities include: 10/18 Mah Jongg, 10/19 Bunco, 10/20 Popcorn Bridge, 10/21 Meet and Greet, 10/23 Exploring Wines, 10/25 Well-Read Women, Monday Canasta, and Crochet and Knit, 10/26 Singing Bluebonnets, 10/27 Fun Lunch, 10/28 Heritage Seekers.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursday of each month at First Street Roasters, 110 S. First St. in Temple. The business will open at 7 a.m. so group members may gather and order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m. Masks are highly encouraged.
The meeting also will be available on the Zoom online platform for those who do not want to attend in person. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com.
The group is open to anyone with a servant’s heart. The International President’s theme this year is “Service from the Heart”.
Altrusa
Altrusa International of Temple meets at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at Ralph Wilson Youth Club, 1515 S. 25th St. in Temple.
For information visit altrusatemple.org.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets at noon Tuesdays at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
The guest speaker for the Oct. 19 meeting will be Dan Elder from Tour Temple and Corkys.
Rotarians and guests are welcome.
Rotary Club of Temple South
Rotarians will meet at noon on Monday in the Meeting Room at Country Lane Apartments in Temple.
Coleman Hampton, director of the Bell County Museum, will provide an overview on museum activities and exhibits.
Salado Village Artists
The Salado Village Artists group will hold a class in palette knife painting from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, in the red building behind the Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St. in Salado.
The class costs $100 and the registration deadline is Oct. 22. The class will be taught by Salado resident and artist Helen Alexander. For information or to register contact Jeanette at 254-721-0369.
Central Texas Tea Party
The Central Texas Tea Party will meet Tuesday at the Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander St. in Belton.
A social time starts at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 7 p.m. The guest speaker will be Don Huffines, a gubernatorial candidate and former state senator.
The meeting is open to the public.
Daughters of American Colonists
The Abraham Soblet chapter of the Daughters of American Colonists met recently at the Temple Public Library.
Chapter Regent Joan Ervin presided. The program “The Middle Years, 1629-1670” was given by Vice Regent Welba Dorsey.
Membership is open to women who descend from residents of America when it was under foreign government control as colonies and who served prior to July 4, 1776.
For information email Penny Worley at pworley@twc.com.
National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees
The National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees will meet Thursday at Sam’s Southern Eatery at 221 SW HK Dodgen Loop in Temple. The group will dine at noon and the business meeting will begin at 1 p.m.
For information contact Buddy Stewart at 254-657-2773.
