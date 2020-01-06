College graduate
Timothy Onkst of Harker Heights earned a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in Nebraska.
College honors
Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., announced its Dean’s List for Fall 2019 to include: Thomas Holcomb of Belton; Samantha West of Nolanville; and Katherine Westmoreland of Temple.
Missouri Valley College of Marshall, Mo., has announced that Jaliyah Charleston of Fort Hood, a sophomore is studying Elementary Education has made the Dean’s list for Fall 2019.