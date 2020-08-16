Imagineer Arts Academy offers aspiring artists knowledge on a variety of skills.
“Our curriculum is everything from theater to yoga to dance to visual arts … to puppetry. You name it,” Creative Director Tiffany Schreiner said.
Imagineer Arts Academy was founded in 2008, and primarily operates sessions for children during the summer. Despite losing their creative space when economic downturn shuttered the Salado Silver Spur Theater a few years ago, Schreiner said a number of organizations have since donated their spaces.
“We’ve had a number of generous organizations donate space for us,” she said. “So we’ll pop in and have anywhere from 10 to 50 kids … Ranging from 4 to 12 in age.”
Schreiner said their workshops are usually one to two days, while camps span five to six days. And the Imagineer Arts Academy often tasks their students to make a silent film at the end of each camp or workshop they hold.
“They have to write it and we film it. It’s just a great culmination of all of the arts and creativity that they worked on throughout the session,” Schreiner said.
Although Imagineer Arts Academy held a couple of in-person workshops, their programs this past summer operated on a more virtual basis in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We lowered our numbers significantly and we practiced social distancing,” Schreiner said. “But this summer we went more virtual. I would say we had about 10 to 30 kids for each session.”
However, Schreiner said she was happy to still be able to offer children an avenue for expressing their artistic talents despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Any time morale is low, I feel that art is one of the most beautiful avenues for transcendence and for inspiration,” she said.
Schreiner and Imagineer Arts Academy look to continue that mindset, as they are preparing for the fourth annual Sirena Festival and Parade to take place Saturday, Oct. 3, on the banks of Salado Creek, according to their Facebook page. The event celebrates Salado’s legendary mermaid, while raising money to build an all-abilities playground in Bell County.
“The imagineers help decorate the floats, create costumes and just help infuse the entire festival with courageous creativity,” Schreiner said. “As of right now, we hope to have 100 percent confirmation (for the festival) by the first week of September. We’re just waiting on COVID-19 numbers.”