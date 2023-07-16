Temple-Belton Ladies Lions Club
The Temple-Belton Ladies Lions Club held its end-of-the-year banquet on June 26 at VFW Post 4008 in Belton. Twelve Lions attended and several guests also were present. Newly elected Lions District Governor Rachel Wildie installed new officers. Also, President Lion Lea Ann Batey presented Lion Lorna Brockette with the Lions of the Year award and Lion Lynette Talasek was honored with the Rising Lion Award.
The group meets at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of the month at VFW Post 4008, 2311 S. Pearl St. in Belton.
Meetings are open to the public and newcomers are welcome.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. The group gathers at 7 a.m. to order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
Meetings also are broadcast by the Zoom online meeting platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com. Meetings are open to the public and the club is open to anyone with a heart for service.
Central Texas Tea Party
The Central Texas Tea Party will meet Tuesday at the Harris Community Center, 401 Alexander St. in Belton. Social time starts at 6:30 p.m. and the main program will begin at 7 p.m.
Laura Presley will discuss election integrity.
Central Texas Travel Club
The Central Texas Travel Club will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Johnnys Steaks and Bar-Be-Que, 301 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado.
The meeting is open to anyone interested in travel and there are no dues or membership fees.
For information email centraltexastravelclub@outlook.com.
National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees
The National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees will meet Thursday at Wes’s Burger Shack, 1301 S. First St. in Temple.
The group will dine at noon and the meeting will begin at 1 p.m. For information contact Buddy Stewart at 254-657-2773 or email robmed@embarqmail.com.
O.J. Thomas Alumni Association homecoming
The O.J. Thomas Alumni Association will hold a homecoming event Friday and Saturday, Aug. 11-12, at 1600 W. Sixth St. in Cameron.
A memorial program will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, in the school cafeteria. A tailgate on the school grounds will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12. The fee for this event is $50. A “Bulldog Luncheon” featuring barbecue plates will be served from noon to 2 p.m. Plates will cost $15 each.
A dance with music by Joe Tex II and The Legacy Continues band will take place from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, in the school cafeteria. For tickets and more information contact Paul Brown at 214-202-2365, Myra Loyd at 301-655-4373, or Virgie Hardeman at 254-541-8254. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.
Bell County Historical Commission grants
The Bell County Historical Commission is offering grants to nonprofit organizations and institutions for projects that promote and preserve Bell County’s historic and prehistoric cultural resources. The 2024 grant application period is open until Aug. 15.
Grant recipients for 2023 are the Bartlett Activity Center, Dyess Family Cemetery, Salado Historical Society and Carpenter Family Cemetery.
Grant applications and guidelines can be obtained via email at HistoricalCommission@bellcounty.texas.gov or in person at the office on the first floor (room 117) of the historic Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
Fo information call 254-933-5917.
Tuesday Solace
A Tuesday Solace group meets 1-4 p.m. every Tuesday at St. Francis Parish Hall, 5001 Hickory Road in Temple.
The program is open to families affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. The program offers caregivers of patients with early-stage dementias a much-needed break while their loved one is in a safe, stimulating environment. Participants are provided a structured program of hymns, a devotional, chair exercises, refreshments, games and arts and crafts. For information call 254-773-4255.
Bell County Genealogical Society
The Bell County Genealogical Society meets the fourth Saturday of each month on the second floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in downtown Temple.
The group offers free genealogy guidance on a come-and-go basis from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the group’s general meeting begins at 1:30 p.m.
Members of the Bell County Genealogical Society will be present to help those with questions on researching their family trees.
Bell County Master Gardener Association
The Bell County Master Gardener Association and Harker Heights Activities Center will presents “Texas Superstar Trees, Shrubs and Specialty Plants” at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, at Harker Heights Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail Ave. in Harker Heights. Certified Master Gardener, Melissa Johnson will discuss and provide participants with a list of “Texas Superstar” shrubs and trees as well as specialty plants that can be used in landscapes. Registration for the seminar opens on July 10 at 8 a.m. Class limit 50. Register at http://bit.ly/42GVGKN. For information email Kailie Gomez at kgomez@harkerheights.gov or call 254-953-5465.
The Bell County Master Gardener Association will present a free seminar, “My Backyard,” at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 20 at the Texas Agrilife Extension Service learning center, 1605 N. Main St. in Belton. Certified Master Gardener Juan Anaya will discuss how to attract hummingbirds, pollinators, and other wildlife to your backyard. Class Limit 50. Participants may register via email at bcmgaspeakers@gmail.com
The Bell County Master Gardener Association and Teinert Memorial Public Library will present a seminar on drip irrigation at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, at the library, 337 N. Dalton St. in Bartlett. Certified Master Gardener Dave Slaughter will discuss the history of drip irrigation and explain how it provides more uniform and efficient application of water distribution. He will address the components of the system, as well as the comparison of drip irrigation versus sprinklers. The class is limited to 20 participants. No registration is required.
Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and surrounding counties. The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Newcomers Club Inc. at www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information about joining, contact Jan Fisher at 2txgrl@gmail.com or 951-751-4002.
Upcoming activities include: Snack Time MahJong 7/17; Bunco 7/18; Popcorn Bridge 7/19; Well-Read Women 7/24; Crochet and Knitting 7/24; Canasta 7/24; and Fun Lunch 7/26.
Bell Fine Arts
The Bell Fine Arts organization meets from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays at 305 E. Fifth Ave. in Belton.
The group is open to artists of all mediums and skill levels. For information call Jeanne at 409-313-0611.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets at noon on Tuesdays at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
The meeting is open to Rotarians and guests.
Thursday Club
The Thursday Club assists caregivers of those with early stage Alzheimer’s or other dementias. It meets from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the First Lutheran Church, 1515 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
The group provides initial education, ongoing information and support for caregivers. The Thursday Club offers time on Thursdays for the caregiver to run errands, rest, and have some time to themselves which volunteers care for their family member at no cost.
For information contact Craig Pitrucha at 254-541-0610 or Linda Eimen at 254-773-5207.
Beekeepers association
The Temple Area Beekeepers Association will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, at the Troy Community Center, 201 E. Main St. in Troy.
Dr. Ferhat Ozturk, an assistant professor at the University of Texas at San Antonio, will give a presentation on the healing properties of honey.
The meeting is open to the public. For information email Robin Battershell at battershell@gmail.com.