Bell County Master Gardener Association
The Bell County Master Gardener Association has announced several upcoming events.
The BCMGA and Teinert Memorial Public Library will present a seminar on drip irrigation at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 29 at 337 N. Dalton St. in Bartlett. Certified Master Gardener Dave Slaughter will discuss the history of drip irrigation and explain how it provides a more uniform and efficient application of water distribution. He will address the components of the system, advantages, and disadvantages, as well as the comparison of drip irrigation versus sprinkler. The class is limited to 20 participants. No registration is required.
The BCMGA, “Ask a Master Gardener” and Carter Blood Care are hosting a blood drive from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Texas Agrilife Extension Office, 1605 N. Main St. in Belton. Carter Blood Care provides blood to Central Texas hospitals. Donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh 110 pounds, and feel well and healthy the day of donation. Walk-ins are welcome or you can schedule an appointment by calling 800-366-2834 or go on line at https://www.carterbloodcare.org/donate-blood.
Bell County Historical Commission
Members of the National Mounted Warfare Foundation will give a presentation to the Bell County Historical Commission and visitors about the National Mounted Warrior Museum located next to Fort Cavazos at 7 p.m. on Monday on the first floor of the Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
The museum will feature and preserve historic items and information from World War II, Vietnam War, Operation Desert Storm and the global war on terror. The program will highlight the museum’s various immersive exhibits, multimedia experiences and education programs. The museum is scheduled to open this fall. The presentation is open to the public.
The Bell County Historical Commission is offering grants to nonprofit organizations and institutions for projects that promote and preserve Bell County’s historic and prehistoric cultural resources. The 2024 grant application period is open until Aug. 15. Grant applications and guidelines can be obtained via email at HistoricalCommission@bellcounty.texas.gov or in person at the office on the first floor (room 117) of the historic Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave. in Belton. For information call 254-933-5917.
Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club
The Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of the month at VFW Post 4008, 2311 S. Pearl St. in Belton.
Meetings are open to the public and newcomers are welcome.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. The group gathers at 7 a.m. to order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
Meetings also are broadcast by the Zoom online meeting platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com. Meetings are open to the public and the club is open to anyone with a heart for service.
Central Texas Tea Party
The Central Texas Tea Party will meets the third Tuesday of each month at the Harris Community Center, 401 Alexander St. in Belton. Social time starts at 6:30 p.m. and the main program will begin at 7 p.m.
O.J. Thomas Alumni Association homecoming
The O.J. Thomas Alumni Association will hold a homecoming event Friday and Saturday, Aug. 11-12, at 1600 W. Sixth St. in Cameron.
A memorial program will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, in the school cafeteria. A tailgate on the school grounds will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12. The fee for this event is $50. A “Bulldog Luncheon” featuring barbecue plates will be served from noon to 2 p.m. Plates will cost $15 each.
A dance with music by Joe Tex II and The Legacy Continues band will take place from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, in the school cafeteria. For tickets and more information contact Paul Brown at 214-202-2365, Myra Loyd at 301-655-4373, or Virgie Hardeman at 254-541-8254. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.
Tuesday Solace
A Tuesday Solace group meets 1-4 p.m. every Tuesday at St. Francis Parish Hall, 5001 Hickory Road in Temple.
The program is open to families affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. The program offers caregivers of patients with early-stage dementias a much-needed break while their loved one is in a safe, stimulating environment. Participants are provided a structured program of hymns, a devotional, chair exercises, refreshments, games and arts and crafts. For information call 254-773-4255.
Bell County Genealogical Society
The Bell County Genealogical Society meets the fourth Saturday of each month on the second floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in downtown Temple.
The group offers free genealogy guidance on a come-and-go basis from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the group’s general meeting begins at 1:30 p.m.
Members of the Bell County Genealogical Society will be present to help those with questions on researching their family trees.
Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and surrounding counties. The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Newcomers Club Inc. at www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information about joining, contact Jan Fisher at 2txgrl@gmail.com or 951-751-4002.
Upcoming activities include: Well-Read Women 7/24; Crochet and Knitting 7/24; Canasta 7/24; and Fun Lunch 7/26.
Bell Fine Arts
The Bell Fine Arts organization meets from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays at 305 E. Fifth Ave. in Belton.
The group is open to artists of all mediums and skill levels. For information call Jeanne at 409-313-0611.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets at noon on Tuesdays at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
The meeting is open to Rotarians and guests.
Thursday Club
The Thursday Club assists caregivers of those with early stage Alzheimer’s or other dementias. It meets from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the First Lutheran Church, 1515 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
The group provides initial education, ongoing information and support for caregivers. The Thursday Club offers time on Thursdays for the caregiver to run errands, rest, and have some time to themselves which volunteers care for their family member at no cost.
For information contact Craig Pitrucha at 254-541-0610 or Linda Eimen at 254-773-5207.
Beekeepers association
The Temple Area Beekeepers Association will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, at the Troy Community Center, 201 E. Main St. in Troy.
Dr. Ferhat Ozturk, an assistant professor at the University of Texas at San Antonio, will give a presentation on the healing properties of honey.
The meeting is open to the public. For information email Robin Battershell at battershell@gmail.com.