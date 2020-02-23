The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum will host a variety of railroad-themed activities during Spring Break, March 10-14.
Free crafts and activities will be offered each day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The only two activities that will cost money are the Model Train Workshop on Thursday and the Spring Break Train Ride on Saturday.
Each day will have a different educational component and an opportunity for families and kids to learn about different parts of railroad history, modern day trains and other aspects of railway life. The Central Texas Model Railroaders will also provide a running model train display for visitors to enjoy.
Activities will begin Tuesday with the theme Secrets of the Railyard. Representatives from the Temple Public Library will be at the caboose for story time from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kids will have the opportunity to learn about the caboose, traveling railroad workers and other railyard life.
The theme for Wednesday will be The Power of Steam. There will be a science experiment to illustrate how steam could be used to propel a massive locomotive forward, providing a chance to learn more about steam engines and the science of trains.
The theme for Thursday will be Train Art. The Central Texas Model Railroaders will host a model train workshop for children beginning 10 a.m. Registration is on a first come, first serve basis and is limited to 12. Other free crafts and activities will be offered in addition to the workshop.
The theme for Friday will be Working on the Railroad. This day is all about the people that work on the railroad, and will include a visit from a real railroad worker – Tom Suhling. Visitors can learn about conductors, engineers and other railroad jobs.
On Saturday, visitors can learn about traveling by train, historically and today. The theme will be Riding the Rails and is all about passenger trains going from place to place.
The annual Spring Break Train Ride will leave the Santa Fe Depot at 11:25 a.m. and travel to McGregor. Train travelers will return to the museum via bus. Tickets cost $25 per person for ages 2 and older. Tickets can be purchased online at CentralTexasTickets.com. Check in will begin 10 a.m. in the museum lobby. Train delays are common, so plan accordingly.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum is located in the Santa Fe Depot at 315 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Regular admission charges apply to the rest of the museum.
For more information, call the museum at 254-298-5172.