Daughters of the American Revolution
Each year the Betty Martin Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution awards a $1,000 scholarship to a graduating senior in Central Texas.
This year’s scholarship recipient is Troy Glaser, a 2020 Rogers High School graduate.
Glaser has been a participant in athletics, FFA, and UIL Scholastic teams in addition to working a part-time job. His teachers describe him as possessing “a work ethic far above his teammates”.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to the Bell County area. For information about the social group, visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com.
While all activities have been temporarily canceled due to the coronavirus, those interested in membership are encouraged to contact Christina Wiggins at cwtraveling@hotmail.com. For information on future activities, contact Carolyn Webster at bobcar28@gmail.com or 404-751-4849.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club, which usually meets 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn, has put its meetings on hold due to the coronavirus.
Instead, the group will meet via the Zoom conferencing website. Those who wish to take part in online meetings are asked to email Lmeeker53@gmail.com and a link will be sent to join the group. The club is open to anyone with a servant’s heart. The group’s motto is “We Serve”.
Bell Extension Education Association
Bell Extension Education Association chairman, Nancy Urbantke, has announced that the BEEA meeting for May has been canceled.
Urbantke is working to find a date in June or July to reschedule the meeting.
When a date is determined, members will be advised of the new date.
If anyone has further questions or would like more information about the Extension Clubs, call the Texas A&M AgriLife office at 254-933-5305.
Altrusa
Altrusa is an international non-profit organization, making our local communities better through leadership, partnership, and service. Club meetings are held the second and forth Tuesdays via Zoom.
For more information visit www.altrusatemple.org.
