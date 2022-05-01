With a month having passed since South by Southwest returned to Austin, Felicity Anderson, a teenage filmmaker, reflected on her participation in the festival.
“I have a friend that got into South by Southwest a couple of years ago when the festival was canceled for COVID-19 … so he really encouraged me to submit a film this year,” Anderson, a senior at Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow, told the Telegram. “So I did it and I was lucky enough to get in.”
Her short film “Before” — a story about a high school student named Mark who learns he can time travel — was featured as part of the Texas High School Shorts program.
“Mark is not really in control, is just finding out what he can do and hasn’t really been able to talk to anyone about it … so it’s mainly about him struggling with the fact that he can time travel,” Anderson said. “It was validating for me to go to South by Southwest, knowing that this is what I want to do. I didn’t want to be anywhere else and it was the best experience of my life.”
The Belton New Tech @ Waskow senior spent about two and a half months producing her film.
“I would have preferred to have worked on it longer, because of scheduling conflicts with past productions, I only had two and half months,” Anderson, who will be studying film at the University of Texas at Arlington in the fall, said. “So I was basically working on it all the time. I would be working on it in between my class periods … but I didn’t mind at all because film is what I love doing.”
Although her film spanned just four minutes and 59 seconds, she emphasized how it can be difficult working within the program’s five-minute time restraint.
“It was very difficult to work within those five minutes because I wanted to put the full story in,” Anderson, whose script was originally intended for a longer project, said. “It was hard to develop a full character arc and storyline plot line within five minutes, but I’m pleased with how much I did get into it.”
She credited her friends and teachers for that success.
“My good friends Ezekiel Payne and Megan Sloane were fantastic actors … and I am really just grateful for everybody that worked on the film with me,” Anderson said. “This was not a one-person project whatsoever. I always had people helping me and I’m eternally grateful for all of that.”
With this accomplishment under her belt, Anderson is eager to grow her portfolio and skills in college and beyond.
“I always want to learn more,” she said. “I don’t want to ever just stop and say, ‘Yeah, I’ve learned enough about filmmaking.’ I want to learn more techniques and styles to grow my work and make myself better”
Regardless of where she ends up in the industry, Anderson knows one thing. She wants to be on set.
“I love being a director and a cinematographer because I’m bringing a vision to life,” she said. “Being on set, with all the cameras set up, is always really exciting to me. I feel like that’s my favorite part.”