Altrusan of the Year
The Altrusan of the Year 2021 celebration was held by Altrusa International of Temple at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Arts Center in Temple on Tuesday, April 27. A large number of Altrusans and many family members were waiting as Michelle DiGaetano arrived at the meeting, where she was surprised with the announcement of this honor.
An Altrusan who has made significant contributions to the community and to club efforts is recognized each year.
DiGaetano has served Altrusa International of Temple in many ways. She has served as corresponding secretary, director, vice president and president-elect, and she will serve as the next president. She has been on the Altrusa of Temple Foundation Board, and she has served faithfully to make the Taste of the Holidays event a success each year. She has served as the chair and co-chair of both the Invitations and Underwriting Committees for the Taste. In 2019, Michelle was named as a Woman of Distinction by the Girl Scouts of America for her community outreach, volunteerism and civic engagement in the Temple community.
DiGaetano is the owner and president of Temple Machine Shop. Her company also partners with Temple ISD on their Wildcat Workforce Program, inspiring and preparing students for workplace readiness. DiGaetano serves on the board of the Temple Independent School District Wildcat Mentor program. She serves as co-chair of the Last Night Gala, an annual fundraising event for the Ralph Wilson Youth Club. She also is on the board of the Temple Community Clinic, supporting the Caring Ball fundraiser for this organization. She also is a past-president of the Temple Founder Lions Club.
Central Texas Republican Women scholarship recipients
A scholarship awards dinner was hosted by Central Texas Republican Women on behalf of The CTRW Scholarship Endowment Foundation on Monday, April 19, at The Gin in Belton. Two scholarships were awarded in the amount of $1,000 each.
This year’s recipient of The Kitty Pope Scholarship is Tatum Liles. Tatum is the daughter of Mande and Scott Liles.
She resides in Temple and will be graduating from Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow this year. Tatum will be attending Texas Tech this fall. Her field of study will be pre-nursing.
The second recipient of The Sonny Pope Scholarship is Kyle Frei. Kyle is the son of Wendy and Dwayne Frei. He resides in Temple and will be graduating from Holland High School this year. Kyle will be attending Texas A&M this fall. His field of study will be civil engineering.
The Betty Martin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution
The Betty Martin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet May 8.
Officers for the next administration will be inducted. The Texas State Regent, Susan Tillman, will be present to conduct the ceremony. Special guest, Honorary Texas State Regent Donna Raymond also will be in attendance.
The guest speaker for the meeting will be Patricia Benoit, who will present the program “When the Liberty Bell made Tracks to Texas”. The Liberty Bell visited Temple and other Texas cities in 1915. Benoit will be presented with the 2020 Outstanding Media & Entertainment Award by the State Regent.
The chapter also will honor Kyle Frei, a Holland High School student, with the Betty Martin Scholarship award for 2021. Frei and his family have been invited to the meeting so that Frei may read his winning essay.
For more information about DAR or membership details contact bettymartinregent@aol.com.
Temple NAACP event
The NAACP Temple Unit will hold “EmergentC: Arising Above and Emerging Stronger,” a virtual event that honors community service leaders and scholarship recipients, 7 p.m. Friday, May 21.
The speaker guest speaker will be Derrick Johnson, NAACP national president and CEO, and music will be provided by singer-songwriter Rose Short.
The event is $25 and registration is available at bit.ly/3aYpOYV. For information contact Temple NAACP Unit President Bennie Walsh at 254-563-9889.
Feed the Need Rotary initiative
The Rotary Clubs of Belton, Temple, and Temple South recently mobilize to raise $6,000 to support the Salvation Army’s “Feed the Need” program.
Food insecurity is a nationwide epidemic, and local residents are facing this need now more than ever. To help local residents in need, members of the Rotary Clubs of Belton, Temple, and Temple South have committed to underwriting the cost of 240 full boxes of food at $25 per box.
To make a donation online, go to www.CentralTexasTickets.com, search Temple Rotary Club and hit the “donate’ link.
Acting in partnership with the local Salvation Army unit, along with McLane Hunger Solutions, a Houston-based charity with a national outreach, Central Texas Rotarians will pay for, pack and distribute food boxes at a central location this June.
Salado Area Republican Women Fine China luncheon and fundraiser
The ladies of the Salado Area Republican Women have announced the group’s 14th annual Fine China luncheon and fundraiser will take place June 8 in the Blue Heron room at Tenroc Ranch in Salado.
The event starts at 11:30 a.m. but the doors open at 10:45 a.m. for table viewing and voting for the best decorated table. The entertainment will be a style show by two local boutiques, Susan Marie’s and H&H Décor and Apparel.
Twenty-five hostesses have agreed to sponsor a table including four area businesses. Table sponsors are not required to sell all the tickets to their table but are certainly able to reserve any number of seats they wish.
Individuals interested in buying a ticket can visit either Susan Marie’s, 201 N. Main St. in Salado, or H&H Décor and Apparel at 1 Royal St. in Salado.
Tickets may also be purchased by mailing $30 to S.A.R.W., PAC; Post Office Box 373; Salado, TX 76571. For more information contact Sherrill Gardipee at sherril.gardipee@gmail.com or 254-760-5738.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets at noon Tuesdays at The Gin on Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
All Rotarians and guests are welcome.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursday’s of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn at 1749 Scott Blvd. in Temple. Due to the temporary closing of the Hilton, the group is now meeting at 1st St. Roasters located at 110 S. 1st St. in Temple.
The business will open at 7 a.m. for group members to start gathering and order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m. Group members are asked to wear masks.
The guest speaker for the May 6 meeting will be Shannon Gowan, executive director of the Temple Ronald McDonald House.
Meetings also are offered on the online Zoom platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com.
Anyone with a servant’s heart is welcome to the meetings. The Lions Clubs International’s motto is “We Serve”.
Temple Garden Club
The Temple Garden Club will celebrate its 90th anniversary during a meeting at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, May 6, at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
Charlotte Elrod will present “The History of Temple Garden Club”.
Bell County Master Gardner Ilene Miller will install new officers for 2021-2023. The new officers are: Nancy McBride, president; Amy McCray, first vice president; Charlotte Elrod, second vice president; Karen Nalley, secretary; Betty Lowe, corresponding secretary; and PJ Hill, reporter.
Hostesses are Sandi Pascoe, Sharon Douglass, PJ Hill, Jean Nolen, Jaren Nalley, and Charlotte Elrod.
Gardeners of all ages and skill levels are welcome to attend. Those who attend will be asked to wear masks and follow other COVID-19 safety protocols.
Bell Extension Education Association
The Bell Extension Education Association will meet on Monday at 17454 State Highway 53 in Temple. Registration for Cultural Items will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 10 a.m.
Leedale Club is in charge of registration. In addition to the annual Cultural Arts competition, the May meeting is Rally Day. Bell County judge and commissioners have been invited to attend and share updates for the county and for their precincts.
Members who are attending and who have ordered a sandwich are reminded to have exact change of $6.
For information call 254-933-5305.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and the surrounding areas.
The group welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies.
Some club activities have been suspended due to COVID-19.
Upcoming planned activities for May are: 5/3 Chat N Canasta; 5/5 Luncheon & Popcorn Bridge; 5/8 Couples Night Out; 5/10 Bookworms; 5/11 Tuesday Canasta; 5/14 TGIF Lunch; 5/18 Bunco & Snack Time Mah Jongg; 5/19 Popcorn Bridge & Changeover Luncheon; 5/20 Meet & Greet; 5/21 Trailblazers; 5/22 Exploring Wines; 5/25 Virtual Happy Hour; and 5/26 Fun Lunch.
For more information about the club visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information on joining the club contact Cheryl Davis at ctdavis44@yahoo.com and for information about activities contact Carolyn Webster at 404-791-4849 or email bobcar28@gmail.com.