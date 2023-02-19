Dr. Bernard A. Harris

Dr. Bernard A. Harris will present “The New Space Economy: Changing the Face of STEM” on Feb. 24 at the Bell County Museum as part of the museum’s annual lecture series. The museum is located at 201 N. Main St. in Belton.

 Photo courtsy of NASA

Bell County Museum’s series of educational lectures will return later this month, featuring three speakers on a variety of topics.

