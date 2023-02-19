Bell County Museum’s series of educational lectures will return later this month, featuring three speakers on a variety of topics.
The 2023 Spring Lecture Series is part of an annual event put on by the museum to allow local residents to hear from experts on a variety of topics. This year, topics will range from space travel to Texas art and the history of baking in the south.
Coleman Hampton, executive director of the museum, said he and his staff were excited to bring the series back this year.
“We are proud to bring these programs to Bell County,” Hampton said. “This year marks the fifth anniversary of the Spring Lecture Series and we are excited to present this slate of speakers.”
This year each of the lectures will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton.
The first lecture this year will take place on Feb. 24, with Dr. Bernard A. Harris to talk on the topic of “The New Space Economy: Changing the Face of STEM.”
A Temple native, Harris was with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration for 10 years where he conducted medical research to help astronauts in space. Harris, who has logged more than 438 hours in space, was the first African-American to complete a space walk.
On April 14, Ron Tyler will host the museum’s second lecture on the topic of “Texas Lithographs: A Century of History in Images.”
Tyler is the former director of the Amon Carter Museum of American Art in Fort Worth and a member of the Texas State Historical Association. He has also worked as a professor of history at the University of Texas.
Tyler, who is also a Rogers native, has also written a book on Texas lithographs and has explored the history of the state through them.
The final lecture on May 5 will be presented by Rebecca Sharpless, who will talk about “Biscuits, Cornbread and More: Making Sense of the American South through Baking.”
As an assistant professor of history at Texas Christian University, Sharpless has written multiple books on women’s history. She is also on the executive council of the Texas State Historical Association and is the past president of the Oral History Association.
Sharpless’ lecture will be based on her newly released book, “Grain and Fire: A History of Baking in the American South.”
Admission to the lectures is free, but seating at the museum will be limited, Coleman said
Those who wish to attend any of the lectures can call the museum at 254-933-5243 or go to www.bellcountymuseum.org/events to reserve a seat.