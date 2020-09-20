The West Belton-TB Harris Association is taking museum tours to new heights with a Zoom tour of the Bell County Museum’s current exhibit, “Through Darkness to Light: Photographs Along the Underground Railroad” by Jeanine Michna-Bales and “Portraits of Progress: African-Americans in Bell County.”
Several association members contributed artifacts to the exhibit. The tour can be accessed on computers or smart phones using the Zoom free software or Zoom app on the phone.
Rather than actual steel rails and locomotives, the Underground Railroad was a system of secret trails and safe houses maintained by abolitionists who hid escaped slaves as they made their way through treacherous territories.
The virtual tour will be 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26. Reservations and instructions on how to attend can be made by emailing westbelton.tbharris@yahoo.com.
The program will consist of music from the slavery and Jim Crow eras, performed by Weldon Cook and Dr. Lela Butler. The narrator will be Juanita Billingsley. Participants will be encouraged to discuss the Underground Railroad, slavery, and the progress of blacks in Bell County.
Door prizes of the following books will be awarded: “I Was Born in Slavery: Personal Accounts of Slavery in Texas”; “Black Texans”; “An Empire for Slavery: The Peculiar Institution in Texas”; “The Slave Narratives of Texas”; “Portraits of Community: African American Photography in Texas”; “The African Texans”; “New York Times 1619 Project Newspaper and documentation”; and a “Through Darkness to Light” photographic book.
Donations to the West Belton-TB Harris Association Scholarship Fund can be made to P.O. Box 1777 Belton, TX 76513.
More information can be obtained by emailing westbelton.tbharris@yahoo.com or calling 254-458-4438.
By 1860, Bell County had 4,799 population and 1,004 slaves — meaning 25 percent of the Bell’s residents were in bondage, but records are unclear how many slaves escaped. While Texas counted 30,000 enslaved people in 1845, the census lists 58,161 enslaved African-Americans by 1850.
The number had increased to 182,566 by 1860.