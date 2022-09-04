Retired Master Sgt. John Burford brought home gold for Central Texas after winning two different competitions on July 18-23 at the 36th Annual National Veterans Golden Age Games in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Burford, who serves as commander of Lake Belton Veterans of Foreign Wars, won gold medals in both javelin and shot put during the competition, which is an Olympic-style competition for military veterans, designed to improve the quality of life for senior veterans, including those with disabilities. This year, nearly 400 athletes from 42 states competed in 14 sports.
“It’s something to look forward to,” Burford said about the competition. “When you look forward to a competition, it just makes you work harder.”
Since retiring from the Army in 2002, Burford has remained active and kept himself in physical shape by training in his backyard and coaching youth in the community. He said he helps motivate youth by competing with them, making them push themselves harder to beat him.
The retiree said he was inspired to try javelin after watching Bruce Jenner compete in the 1976 Olympic Games. He has now been throwing javelin for 26 years and currently holds the world record for distance in the Golden Age Games.
Before breaking the record in 2018 with a distance of 117 feet, the previous javelin throw record was 98 feet. This year, Burford threw a little more than 90 feet in javelin and 27.63 feet in shot put. Although he didn’t beat his own record again, he knows he will.
“I set the record in Albuquerque,” he shared. “It would be hard to beat, but I’m gonna beat myself.”
Burford said he always tells people to try to beat the record, or at least beat their own record.
Representing the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center during the competition, Burford said he strives to show other veterans the importance of remaining physically active after retirement, which he believes also helps keep him mentally fit.
“It’s good for them (veterans) to come out and see each other. A lot of them just sit at home, gain weight and get depressed,” he said. “It’s good for your mental and physical health to work out.”
Until the next Golden Age Games in Des Moines, Iowa, in May 2023, Burford said he will be pushing other veterans to join him in the competition.
“Once you get out with your peer group, get to talking and competing, it brings out the best side of yourself,” Burford said. “Strong mind, strong body.”