Beta Sigma Phi
The Delta Beta Master chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met recently at the Stagecoach Inn in Salado for a luncheon to announce that Hilde Cort was the winner of the Woman of the Year award.
The award is given to the woman best exemplifying ideals and purposes of the chapter in that she has made important contributions to this organization. Last year’s winner, Jeannine Hoopingarner, presented Cort with yellow roses and a gold Woman of the Year pin from the international office.
Cort also received a Diamond Circle pin representing 60 years membership from one’s pledge date. She joined Beta Sigma Phi in Little Rock, Ark., in 1961, and was also awarded the Woman of the Year award during her membership in Little Rock. The ritual was presented at a special social event at the Founder’s Day observance on April 30 and she also received the Preceptor Degree pin after completion of programs that were required for this advancement.
Rotary Club of Temple
The Rotary Club of Temple will celebrate 100 years of service with a crawfish boil noon Saturday, May 22, at the pavilion at Whistlestop Park, 58 S. 11th St. in Temple.
Tickets are available on centraltexastickets.com. One crawfish ticket will be good for a plate of crawfish with corn, potatoes and a drink. One hot dog ticket will be good for a hot dog with chips and a drink.
Belton Rotary Club
The Belton Rotary Club will celebrate 100 years of service 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Belton Expo Center, Champions Club, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
Rotarians and community members are invited. Tickets may be purchased through Jared.Porritt@workforcesolutionsctx.com.
Leedale EE Club
The Leedale Extension Education Club will meet 10 a.m. Monday at Ocker Brethren Church in the Youth Building, 17454 State Highway 53.
President Doris Marek will preside. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, including wearing masks and social distancing. Guests are welcome. For information call 254-760-1765.
Books for Lunch
The Books for Lunch group will meet at noon Wednesday in the McLane Room on the third floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in downtown Temple.
Chris Boldt, a local poet and Texas resident for the past 40 years, will present her latest book of poems, “For Every Tatter”. Her poetry has appeared in Christian Century, Windhoven and the Texas Poetry Calendar. Her latest book deals with the issues of aging from childhood to maturity to old age.
Those who attend will be asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Copies of “For Every Tatter” will be available for purchase and signature following the presentation.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn at 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. Due to the temporary closing of the Hilton the group is now meeting at 1st St. Roasters, 110 S. First St. in downtown Temple.
The meeting also will be available on the Zoom online platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail. com.
Anyone with a servant’s heart is welcome to join. Lions Clubs International’s motto is “We Serve”.
Bell County Retired School Employees Association
The Bell County Retired School Employees Association membership drive for 2021-2022 continues to renew members and invite new members. Presently, the organization has grown to more than 221. This organization is for all TRS retired school employees.
Registered members should have received by postal mail their registration forms already. Members are asked to mail completed forms with $45 which covers $35 state and $10 local dues to 4301 Spanish Oak Rd, Temple, TX 76502. The Membership Committee will have a drawing for all members who pay both state and local dues by June 1. This deadline guarantees the yearbook makes it to the printer on time. Plus, the member will receive in September their copy of the yearbook. The winner receives a paid 2021-2022 membership and a full refund. The state’s membership deadline is September 1. TRTA’s membership goal is to reach over 100,000 members.
For more information and/or registration form contact Membership Chair at missusa78@aol.com.
Members are asked to do the following: Continue to sending letters, emails and calling our legislatures to VOTE for COLA, healthcare benefits, WEP. Sign up to serve on a committee for the 2021-2022 year. Interested individuals may contact the BCRSEA president at 254-368-5823.
Members also are reminded that the Executive Board Retreat is 9 a.m. to noon June 3 in the Big Red Room at Belton ISD.
The May Member Spotlight is Carolyn Van Winkle, a former Emerson and Scott Elementary teacher in Temple ISD.
There will be no summer meetings. The first meeting of the new school year will be Sept. 2 (location to be determined).
Tejas EE Club
The Tejas EE Club will meet 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Plantation Square Apartment Clubhouse, 2411 S. 61st St. in Temple.
Discussion will include results of the Cultural Arts competition held at the BEEA meeting on May 3, as well as a review of updates received from the Bell County Commissioner’s Court. The group also will review the results of fundraising efforts at the St. Mary’s Annual Bazaar held on April 17. Plans for future fundraising events will be reviewed.
The meeting is open to the public. For information call 254-760-1409.
Tanglefoot EE Club
Tanglefoot Extension Education Association Club will meet 10 a.m. Mondayat Schlotzsky’s, 2668 S. 31st St. in Temple.
Any member who has a blanket(s) for the Hope Pregnancy Center can bring it for collection. Members who attended the county meeting on Monday, May 3, will share information of interest that was presented.
Any new information about the Spring Conference and State Convention will be discussed by the Tanglefoot president. Lunch can be ordered at the restaurant.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and the surrounding areas.
The group welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies.
Some club activities have been suspended due to COVID-19.
Upcoming planned activities for May are: 5/10 Bookworms; 5/11 Tuesday Canasta; 5/14 TGIF Lunch; 5/18 Bunco & Snack Time Mah Jongg; 5/19 Popcorn Bridge & Changeover Luncheon; 5/20 Meet & Greet; 5/21 Trailblazers; 5/22 Exploring Wines; 5/25 Virtual Happy Hour; and 5/26 Fun Lunch.
For more information about the club visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information on joining the club contact Cheryl Davis at ctdavis44@yahoo.com and for information about activities contact Carolyn Webster at 404-791-4849 or email bobcar28@gmail.com.
Tri-City Gem and Mineral Society
The monthly meeting of the Tri-City Gem and Mineral Society will take place 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the fellowship hall at Miller Heights Baptist Church, 1400 S. Wall St. in Belton.
Group members will partake in the Bi-Annual Auction to help support Club activities. Members are asked to bring gem and mineral related items for the sale. The sale will be held following a short business meeting and refreshments.
The meeting is open to the public. The group promotes interests in collecting, working with, and educating others about rocks, gems, minerals and fossils.