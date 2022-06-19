Central Texas Tea Party
The Central Texas Tea Party will meet Tuesday at the Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander St. in Belton.
Social time starts at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
This month’s guest speaker will be Matt Ranaldi, state chairman of the Texas Republican Party. The meeting is open to the public.
Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and surrounding counties. The group also welcome ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Newcomers Club Inc. at www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information about joining, contact Jan Fisher at 2txgrl@gmail.com or 951-751-4002.
Upcoming group activities are: 6/20 Snack Time Mah Jongg; 6/21 Bunco; 6/22 Fun Lunch; 6/23 Heritage Seekers; 6/25 Sassy Singles; and 6/27 Well-Read Women, Crocket & Knit, and Monday Canasta.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. The group gathers at 7 a.m. to order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
Meetings also are broadcast by the Zoom online meeting platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.c om.
Meetings are open to the public and the club is open to anyone with a heart for service.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets Tuesdays at noon at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. Belton.
The guest speaker for June 21 will be Charley Ayres, director of industry/education partnerships for Workforce Solutions of Central Texas.
Rotarians and guests are welcome.
Bell County Genealogical Society
The Bell County Genealogical Society will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, at the Cotton Patch restaurant at the Temple Mall, 3111 S. 31st St. in Temple.
The John Birch Society
The John Birch Society will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Dynasty Restaurant, 2501 Airport Road in Temple.
For information contact chapter leader Jan Carter at jkcarter41@gmail.com or call 409-718-8518.
Central Texas Travel Club
The Central Texas Travel Club will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Johnnys Steaks and Bar-Be-Que, 301 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado.
The meeting is open to the public. There are no membership dues or requirements. For information email centraltexastravelclub@outlook.com.
National Society Daughters of the American Revolution
The Betty Martin Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution of Temple held its final meeting in May. The meeting was a tribute to the military with a special presentation by Kathleen Brown. Her presentation included a medley of songs from all the Armed Forces. In addition to Brown’s performance, the chapter had a special table dedicated to the memories of the family members of chapter members who had served in WWII. DAR is dedicated to the recognition and support of veterans. For information on the chapter or membership email bettymartinregent@aol. com.
