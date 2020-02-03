College honors
Sydney Dunivant of Harker Heights was named to the Dean’s List Spring 2019 at Austin Peay State University in Tennessee.
Shayla Frazier of Harker Heights was named to Troy University in Alabama 2019 Chancellor’s List.
Jennifer Richmond of Fort Hood, a nursing major was named to Upper Iowa University in Iowa 2019 Fall Dean’s List.
Andrew Heifrin of Temple, a freshman, majoring in mechanical engineering was named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List at LeTourneau University in Longview.
Kansas State University announced its fall semester honors to include Cheyenne Chin of Temple and Brooke Errington of Fort Hood.
Troy University in Alabama announced its Fall 2019 Provost’s List to include Makenzy Long of Lampasas and Rachel Darling of Harker Heights.
University of Evansville in Indiana announced its Fall 2019 Dean’s List to include Emma Tolleson of Temple, a junior majoring in Theatre; and Rebecca Alley of Temple, a sophomore majoring in Theatre.
Angelo State University in San Angelo announced its Area Student-Athletes that made the 2019 LSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll to include Alison Navarro of Belton and Mykayla Stroud of Holland.
LeTourneau University in Longview announced its Fall 2019 President’s List to include: Caleb Tedford of Cameron, a sophomore, majoring in aviation management-pro flight; and Kylee-Gail Wilson of Temple, a sophomore, majoring in psychology.