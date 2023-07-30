Celebrities, voice actors, superheroes and fans are gearing up for the annual Bell County Comic Con, scheduled for Aug. 5-6 at the Bell County Expo Center.
According to the convention’s website, 25 celebrity and comic artist guests are expected to attend along with 70 artists, more than 300 exhibitors bringing collectibles and memorabilia, and more than 30 Q&A panels and workshops for guests.
“Bell County Comic Con is a wholesome family friendly event for our community,” convention officials said on the website. “BCCC focuses on bringing comics, pop culture, gaming, movies and fantasy together in one epic Expo.”
Among the most anticipated guests is legendary martial artist and actor Chuck Norris, known for his titular role in “Walker, Texas Ranger” and a slew of other action roles.
Norris was popular during a 2016 appearance in Belton, during which he drew a crowd of 2,400 to the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor as a McLane Lecture speaker.
Other actors you can expect to see are Erik Estrada from police drama television series “CHiPs” and Joseph Marcell, best known for his role as Geoffrey Butler on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” television show.
Anime fans will have a chance to get pictures and autographs with dub voice actors from some of the most popular animes including Bryce Papenbrook (Eren Yeager from “Attack on Titan” and Inosuke Hashibira from “Demon Slayer”) and J. Michael Tatum (Tenya Iida from “My Hero Academia” and Erwin Smith from “Attack on Titan”).
Bell County Comic Con has the full list of guests (as well as estimated prices for autographs and photos) available on its website. All guests are expected to appear both days.
The full photo op schedule should be released two weeks before the convention, according to the website.
The convention will also feature four categories of cosplay contests: One for kids up to age 12, one for 13 to 17-year-olds and two for adults.
The child and teen categories are both masquerade competitions, while adults can enter in masquerade and craftsmanship competitions.
Comic con officials described the masquerade contests as “a fun, pressure-free way to show off your cosplay on state regardless of how it was made.”
The craftsmanship competition has three rules:
1. At least 60% of entrant’s costume must be handcrafted by the participant. Purchased or commissioned costumes (or anything considered not original work) do not qualify for the craftsmanship category.
2. The costume’s creator(s) may have a model wearing the costume for the contest. In these cases, the creator(s) must be present for judging, must be the owner of the costume, and would be credited for any awards (not the model).
3. Costumes that have won any award in any other costume contest are not permitted.
The child and teen categories will be at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 5 in Panel Hall D on the second floor. The adult contest will be at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 6 on the Main Panel State in Hall B.
Adult weekend passes will cost $35. Teenagers 13-17 years old can get their weekend passes for $15, and passes for children ages 4 to 12 cost $10.
Tickets are available for purchase online at www.bellcountycomiccon.com, and the convention is still accepting volunteer applications.