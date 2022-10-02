Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and surrounding counties. The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Newcomers Club Inc. at www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information about joining, contact Jan Fisher at 2txgrl@gmail.com or 951-751-4002.
Upcoming activities for October are: 10/3 Chat ‘N’ Canasta, 10/5 monthly Luncheon and Popcorn Bridge, 10/8 Couples Night Out, 10/10 Bookworms, 10/11 Singing Bluebonnets, 10/14 TGIF, 10/15 Exploring Wines, 10/17 Snack Time Mah Jongg, 10/18 Bunco, 10/19 Popcorn Bridge, 10/21 Trailblazers, 10/22 Sassy Singles, 10/24 Well-Read women, Crochet & Knit, and Monday Canasta, 10/25 Singing Bluebonnets, 10/26 Fun Lunch and 10/27 Heritage Seekers.
Bell Extension Education Association
The Bell Extension Education Association will meet at 10 a.m. on Monday in the meeting room at the Bell Couty AgriLife Extension office, 1605 N. Main St. in Belton.
Yearbooks will be issued, BEEA officers will be installed by Agent Beverly Hodges, and planning will continue for the garage sale and bake sale on Nov. 4-5 at Seaton Community Center.
The Tejas EE Club will host the meeting, which is open to the public. For information call 254-742-5431.
Support groups at First United Methodist Church
Glasshouse Al-Anon Family Group meets at 12:15 p.m. on Mondays in room 110 at the First United Methodist Church, 102 N. Second St. in Temple.
Adult Children of Alcoholics/Dysfunctional Families meets at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays in room 110 at the church.
For information, or to enter the building, call 254-493-7071.
Support groups at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home
Grief Share, a support group for people dealing with loss or grief, meets at 6 p.m. on Mondays at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home, 4235 E. Business 190 in Temple.
A support group for dementia/Alzheimer’s caregivers meets at 6 p.m. on Fridays at the funeral home.
Caregivers will have the opportunity to learn tips and tricks for dealing with daily life.
Temple Garden Club
The Temple Garden Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
Gary Stanga, a Bell County Master Gardener, will give a presentation on pruning and grafting techniques. PJ Hill will present the horticulture exhibit and Sandy Boyd will give a summary of the National Gardener Report. The hostesses will be Judy Hutka, Sandi Pascoe and Charlotte Elrod.
Gardeners of all ages and skill levels are welcome to attend. The hostesses will provide brunch, followed by a business meeting and the speaker.
Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club
The Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of the month at VFW Post 4008, 2311 S. Pearl St. in Belton.
Meetings are open to the public and newcomers are welcome.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. The group gathers at 7 a.m. to order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
The group’s next meeting will be Oct. 6 and three new members will be inducted by Past Council Chair Lion Ray Harper. The guest speaker will be Erin Scallorn and her topic will be about Camp Bluebonnet.
Meetings also are broadcast by the Zoom online meeting platform. For information email Lmeeker53@ gmail.com. Meetings are open to the public and the club is open to anyone with a heart for service.
Bell Fine Arts
The Bell Fine Arts group meets from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays at 306 E. Fifth Ave. in Belton. For information call Jeanne Logston at 409-313-0611. Meetings are open to the public.
Thursday Club
The Thursday Club, which supports caregivers and those with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, meets from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays at the First Lutheran Church, 1515 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
The group provides education and support for caregivers. The club offers time on Thursdays for caregivers to run errands and rest while volunteers care for their family member. The care is provided at no cost.
For information contact Linda Eimen at 254-773-5207.
Temple NAACP elections
The Temple NAACP Unit will hold its 2022 elections 6-7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, at 101 N. Main St. in Temple.
In order to vote, one must be a member in good standing of the branch 30 days prior to the election. A form of identification is required.
Nominations are made up to Oct. 24. For information email templenaacpsecretary@gmail.com.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets at noon Tuesdays at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
The group’s next guest speaker will be David Head, who will give a presentation on websites and design.
The meeting is open to all Rotarians and guests.
