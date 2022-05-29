Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and surrounding counties. The group also welcome ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Newcomers Club Inc. at www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information about joining, contact Jan Fisher at 2txgrl@gmail.com or 951-751-4002.
Upcoming group activities are: 6/1 Monthly Luncheon and Popcorn Bridge; 6/6 Chat ‘N’ Canasta; 6/10 TGIF Lunch; 6/11 Couples Night Out; 6/13 Bookworms; 6/15 Popcorn Bridge; 6/17 Trail Blazers; 6/18 Exploring Wines; 6/20 Snack Time Mah Jongg; 6/21 Bunco; 6/22 Fun Lunch; 6/23 Heritage Seekers; 6/25 Sassy Singles; and 6/27 Well-Read Women, Crocket & Knit, and Monday Canasta.
The John Birch Society
Armando Escalante, regional development officer for The John Birch Society, spoke May 10 at the group’s monthly meeting in Temple. The program subject was “How Safe is a Constitutional Convention?”.
Escalante outlined how the Convention of States organization is pushing for the acceptance of various Constitutional amendments at state legislatures across the country in hopes of reaching the 2/3 of states required to call an Article V Constitutional Convention.
Escalante outlined things that can go wrong if a Constitutional Convention comes to fruition, including scrapping the U.S. Constitution. He emphasized the importance of educating ourselves and our state legislators on the dangers of a Constitutional Convention.
The next meeting of The John Birch Society will be on Flag Day, Tuesday, June 14, at 6 p.m. at Dynasty Restaurant, 2501 Airport Road in Temple.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. The group gathers at 7 a.m. to order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
The group’s next meeting will be June 2.
Meetings also are broadcast by the Zoom online meeting platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail. com. Meetings are open to the public and the club is open to anyone with a heart for service.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton will hold a dedication for a bench/tree/Little Library project at 9 a.m. on Tuesday at Jeff Hamilton Park, 1230 W. Ave. J in Belton.
Rotarians and guests are invited. There will be no meeting at noon on Tuesday.
Salado Area Republican Women Fine China Luncheon
The Salado Area Republican Women’s group will celebrate its 15th anniversary Fine China Luncheon and fundraiser on Tuesday, June 7, in the Blue Heron Room at Tenroc Ranch, 5471 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado.
Tables for the luncheon are decorated by local individuals and businesses. Doors will open at 10:45 a.m. for viewing the tables and a silent auction. Participants will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite table.
The luncheon will start at 11:30 a.m. and will be catered by Classic Events of Texas. During the meal, there will be informal modeling by Susan Marie’s and H and H Décor & Fashions. Both stores have agreed to give a discount to shoppers after the event.
The special guest will be Kit Whitehill, president of the Texas Federation of Republican Women.
Tickets are $40 and can be reserved by mailing a check to: SARW PAC, Barclay McCort, 406 Royal View Road, Salado TX 76571. Because Salado Area Republican is a political action committee, the occupation of the ticket buyer and address is needed. The deadline for ticket sales is June 1. For information contact Barclay McCort at barclaymccort@gmail.com or 254-760-4266.
Proceeds from the event will help support SARW community projects, scholarships, and education and political campaigns.
Bell County Retired School Employee Association
Bell County Retired School Employee Association’s membership drive officially started March 1 for the 2022-2023 year.
The dues are $10 locally and $35 for state dues. The $45 payment can be made with cash, check or with our new PayPal app at PayPal.me/BCRSEA. For information contact Millie Henn, treasurer, at milliehenn4@gmail.com or Membership Chairwoman Karen McGregor at missusa78@aol.com.
Those who register will have their name entered in a drawing for a free membership. Also, any member that brings in two new members, will be entered in a drawing for a $100 gift certificate to Pignettis. The drawing will take place on be Sept. 1. Members must join before June 1 to have their name in the directory. To find the registration form online go to bit.ly/BCRSEA on visit the BCRSEA Facebook page.
An executive board retreat will take place from 8:30 a.m. to noon June 2 at Temple ISD administration building located in the Santa Fe Plaza in downtown Temple.
Yearbooks will be mailed to paid members in August. Members are reminded to keep track of all of their volunteer hours for the month and email the total to Paul Parker at pfparker67@gmail.com.
The group would like to thank Dr. Robin Battershell for an excellent job serving as president for two very challenging years and for the group’s monthly newsletter, which will resume in August.
Support groups at Young’s Daughters funeral home
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center, 4235 E. Business 190 in Temple, is hosting several support groups.
Widows and Widowers Connections meets at 6 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month. Compassionate Friends meets at 6 p.m. every second Thursday of the month. A dementia and Alzheimer’s disease support group meets at 6 p.m. every Friday. Donuts and Discussions are held at 7:30 a.m. every second Wednesday of the month. A Grief Share group meets at 6 p.m. every Monday.