Axel Hernandez, a Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow junior, is happy to see the color returning to downtown Belton.
“There was a period of time (during COVID-19) where no one was downtown in Belton,” Hernandez told the Telegram. “It was completely quiet. But then things started to get better. People started to come back … and you could really see the liveliness return.”
The 17-year-old told the Telegram how he chose to depict the return in vibrancy through his artwork for Rep. John Carter’s 2021 Congressional Art Competition — a drawing that he titled “American Girl”.
“We’re coming back from this horrible time,” he said. “I drew a girl in downtown Belton … and I chose bright colors for the (artwork) because our world, and especially our little town, is getting those colors back.”
Hernandez — who also is an officer for the National Honor Society, a Student Leadership Council member and a varsity tennis athlete — said it took him three weeks to complete his artwork.
“Last year, I actually won the competition … so Congressman Carter invited me to participate again,” he said. “I think the most challenging part of the drawing had to be the scarf. It had so much detail ... and the scarf alone took me about a week and a half.”
Hernandez’s artwork was selected as the Facebook Fan Favorite by TX-31constituents.
Other Central Texas students recognized by Carter for their artistry this year included Alyssa Polnac from Academy High, who won first place in the paintings category for her work “Impact”; Madison Holman from Academy High, who took second place in the paintings category for a piece titled “J”; and Salado High School student Olivia Salter won first place in the mixed media category for a piece titled “For what is the use of books”.
Although he did not win Best in Show, Hernandez said he was happy to see another student from the region recognized for their talents.
“I didn’t win but it was nice to see that people from around the area liked my drawing,” Hernandez said. “It was also nice to see someone else win ... because (Mehak Gaba), who won, looked very happy. That made me happy because she got the same opportunity I got last year. It felt great to be appreciated by others and to appreciate someone else’s work all at once.”
Carter said the competition fielded more than 70 submissions.
“I am so proud of all of the students from TX-31 who submitted their artwork for the 2021 Congressional Art Competition,” Carter said in a news release. “Determining the winner was no easy task and it was clear that each submission had a lot of thought and hard work put into it. To every student who participated, you have demonstrated that our world has a bright and creative future ahead with you taking the lead. You have represented TX-31 very well.”