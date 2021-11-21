Students from four area high schools and four area colleges received awards in the 42nd annual Central Texas Art Competition.
Nearly 300 entries were submitted for the competition, which is coordinated by the Temple College Visual Arts Department. Works accepted for the competition included paintings, drawings, prints, photography, ceramics, sculpture and jewelry. The juror for the competition was Tamara Robertson from Shreveport, La.
The competition offered a total of $2,100 in cash prizes to the student artists. In the college division, the $200 Best of Show Award went to Aaron White from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor for his watercolor piece titled “The Muse”.
In the high school division, the $200 Best of Show Award went to Clara Webb from Georgetown High School for her acrylic piece titled “Alley Cats”.
In the college division, Awards of Distinction went to Olivia Gray (Southwestern University), Veronica Hill (Temple College), Truddy Lowe (UMHB), Valerie Rivera-Guerra (Central Texas College), Bree Wiebelhaus (Temple College) and Sheri Wilson (Central Texas College).
Honorable Mention Awards of $50 went to Antonio Frazier from Temple College and Emmi Packard from UMHB.
In the high school division, Awards of Distinction went to Alexandria Ford (Academy High School), Alexa Kilmer (Georgetown High School), Alexandrya Reynosa (Rockdale High School), Cadee Rush (Taylor High School) and Victoria Yakesch (Georgetown High School).
Honorable Mention Awards of $50 went to Emma Almaraz from (Georgetown High School) and Katie Smith from (Georgetown High School).
Of the 284 works submitted for the competition, 140 were selected for an exhibition that will be on display in the gallery of the Temple College Visual Arts Complex at 2105 South 5th St. in Temple through Dec. 2. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday or by appointment. Temple College will be closed for Thanksgiving Nov. 24-26.
The Central Texas Art Competition and Exhibition is sponsored by Altrusa International of Temple and the Rotary Club of Temple ̶South.