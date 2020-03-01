New art exhibits are on display at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center in Temple.
Exhibits include “Inspired by the Master” and “Sacred Planet” by Jane Dunnewold in the Saulsbury Gallery, “Berlin Wall Revisited” by Norm Arnold in the McCreary Gallery, and “Twisted Sisters: A Mixed Media Collective” curated by Angela Angelilli-Mowery in the Howard Gallery.
The “Sacred Planet” series was inspired by a set of photographs taken in the Perth Natural History Museum. The reflections from the glass cases lent an eerie quality to the pictures, as if the inhabitants of the cases were literally vanishing into thin air. After recognizing the symbolic potential of these images, Dunnewold photographed additional plants and animals in other museums, including the Field Museum in Chicago. The photographs were digitally printed on cloth using spoonflower.com – a print-on-demand source. Mirror imaging generates intricate designs where, ironically enough, the subjects are again easily lost in the elaborate, overall patterning.
Panels are collages of digitally printed fabrics, dyed and over-printed with map and weather imagery – a comment on our human effort to organize and mechanize the natural world.
“Inspired by the Master” got its initial inspiration from paintings by Henri Matisse referring to his vibrant colors and wild layers of pattern. Dunnewold incorporates hand stitch embroideries, while incorporating lots of colors and elements in to her works all from being inspired from the master artist.
“Twisted Sisters: A Mixed Media Collective” curated by Angela-Angelilli-Mowery will be on display in the Howard Gallery. This exhibit includes Karen Paul-Burges, Jutta Mack, Angela Angelilli-Mowery, Dixie Sefcak-Rhoads and Catherine Tuley Salter.
The idea behind “Twisted Sisters” was to collaborate with artists Mowery met more than 12 years ago. The show demonstrates ongoing artist relationships with respective mediums. There has been refinement over the years, but all the artists are still making messes and turning them into something cool.
An exhibit by Norm Arnold will be on display in the McCreary Gallery. Arnold seeks images that tell a story in design, much like the gardens he creates at Glorious Gardens in Houston. He describes his gardens as “what we create is not something you simply view from a distance but rather a destination that will surround you and connect you with the beautiful gifts of nature.”
His featured series of the Berlin Wall brings you to the moment that the wall came down, reuniting two sides of Berlin and thousands of families and friends.
Arnold is a native Houstonian and graduate of the University of Texas at Austin. His photography from Houston to Berlin and beyond depicts the walls and creations that surrounds us in both ordinary and extraordinary times.
The Carabasi Gallery and Gift Shop is also featuring new works from various artists, along with CAC merchandise, art supplies and more.
Located at 3011 N. Third St. in Temple, the CAC hosts several exhibit openings, stage performances, concerts in the Texas Music Series, and more events throughout the year.
For more information about upcoming events, visit cacarts.org or call 254-773-9926.