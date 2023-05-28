Megan Brucker

Megan Brucker, shown with her new Gretsch guitar, is a popular performer at Central Texas restaurants and night spots. Megan will be releasing her first single at the end of May and an album will follow later this year.

 Photo courtesy of David Stone

Megan Brucker is quickly becoming one of Central Texas’ most popular singers, but despite her growing success, the guitar and microphone still take a backseat to her day job — teaching theater to students at Bonham Middle School.

