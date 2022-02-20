Salado Area Republican Women
The Salado Area Republican Women group will meet 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Salado Civic Center, located at 601 N. Main St. in the village.
The guest speaker will be Tom Maynard, a representative from the State Board of Education. Maynard will speak about textbook selection, critical race theory and social emotional learning programs. He represents District 10, which includes Williamson and Bell counties. He has been active in education for more than 30 years and has served as a teacher and school board trustee. He also served for 17 years as executive director of the Texas FFA Association.
The meeting is open to the public.
Cost of the luncheon is $20. For reservations email sherril.gardipee@gmail.com or call 254-217-4390.
Central Texas Republican Women
Central Texas Republican Women will meet Monday at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton. Registration will take place at 11 a.m. and the meeting will be called to order at 11:30 a.m.
Cost is $20 per person and must be paid through Event Brite (eventbrite.com). RSVP is required.
Steve Munisteri will speak on the importance of attending the Convention and “The Convention Process”. Munisteri served as the chairman of the Republican Party of Texas from 2010 to 2015. He was appointed to the White House staff as deputy assistant to President Donald Trump and principal deputy director of the Office of Public Liaison in 2017. He currently serves as senior advisor to Gov. Greg Abbott.
Daughters of the American Revolution
The Betty Martin Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution recently participated in the 33rd Annual George Washington Tea, held at the Gin in Belton.
The event was held jointly with the Betty Martin Chapter, NSDAR, Heart of Texas Chapter, NSSAR and the Ensign Thomas Huling Chapter, NSDAR. Special guests in attendance were Susan Tillman, Vice-President General, NSDAR, GeorgiAnne Brockstein, State Chaplain, Shirley Bland, State Recording Secretary, Betty Bird, State Historian and members of the Priscilla Alden Society, NSCAR.
The guest speaker was Welba Dorsey of Belton, who in costume, presented “Washington’s Nosy Neighbor.” She brought to life the early lives and actions of Martha and George Washington before the American Revolution.
The Betty Martin Chapter, NSDAR has been celebrating the birthday of George Washington since the chapter was chartered in 1904. For more information on chapter activities or for inquiries to determine your eligibility for membership contact bettymartinregent@aol.com.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple.
The business will open at 7 a.m. for group members to gather and order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
Masks are highly encouraged and meetings also are available via Zoom. For information email lmeeker53@gmail.com.
Anyone with a servant’s heart is welcome to attend the meetings.
Bell County Retired School Employees Association
The Bell County Retired School Employees Association will hold a membership drive during its meeting 2 p.m. Thursday, March 3, at South Belton Middle School, 804 S. Sage Brush Drive in Belton. The dues are $10 locally and $35 for state dues. The $45 payment can be made with cash, check, credit card or via the PayPal app. For information email milliehenn4@gmail.com or missusa78@aol.com.
Those who plan on attending the meeting are asked to bring at least five copies of their favorite recipe to sell for $1 each. It can be on recipe cards or computer printed. Attendees may bring as many recipes as they wish to buy or sell. All proceeds will go to the Children’s Book Project. The group’s goal is to collect more than $1,000.
At 1:15 p.m. on March 3, group members will read to pre-schoolers at the Belton Early Childhood Center at 501 E. Fourth Ave. in Belton. A check for $500 will be presented to purchase books for the children. Members are encouraged to volunteer to read to a child.
Group members will take a field trip to the Czech Heritage Museum at 3 p.m. on Monday, March 7. The museum is located at 119 W. French St. in Temple. The field trip will be followed by dinner. Those who wish to attend may contact robin.battershell@gmail.com for reservations. The deadline is March 4.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets at noon on Tuesdays at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
Kathy Allred will present information on the Rotary International Conference at the Feb. 22 meeting.
All Rotarians and visitors are welcome.
Rotary Club of Temple South
Rotarians will meet at noon Monday in the meeting room at Country Lane Apartments, 2916 Country Lane Drive in Temple.
Ray Naizer will speak about the 200th anniversary of the Texas Rangers.
Seaton Cemetery Association
The Seaton Cemetery Association will meet 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, at the Seaton Church fellowship building, 12561 State Highway 53 in Temple.
Anyone with questions or concerns may call 254-721-8587.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and the surrounding areas.
The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Bell County Newcomers Club at www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information about joining, Contact Cheryl Davis at ctdavis44@yahoo.com or 254-493-4623.
Upcoming activities for February are: 2/21 Snack Time Mah Jongg, 2/22 Singing Bluebonnets, 2/23 Fun Lunch, 2/24 Heritage Seekers, and 2/28 Well Read Women, Knit and Crochet, and Monday Canasta.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees chapter No. 586 will meet 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the third floor meeting room at the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
There will be coffee, snacks and socializing. A program on Churches Touching Lives for Christ will be presented by Tom Henderson, CTLC board chairman.
All active and retired federal employees are invited. Those who attend are asked to bring a cookie donation for residents of the William R. Courtney Texas State Veterans Home.
Leedale EE Club
The Leedale Extension Education Club will meet at 10 a.m. Monday at Ocker Brethren Church, 17454 State Highway 53 in Temple.
Reports from the Bell County Youth Fair volunteers, as well as a review of the BEEA Cultural Arts competition will be discussed. Hostesses will be Rose Crawford and Gayle Pomykal. For information call 254-742-5431.
Tanglefoot Club
The Tanglefoot Club of the TEEA will meet at 10 a.m. Monday at Bella Blue Café, 1323 S. 57th St. in Temple.
Those who attend are encouraged to stay for lunch afterward.
Group members recently logged many hours helping with the Bell County Youth Fair. They also participated in BEEA Cultural Arts competition. Winners will go on to the district level.
The meeting is open to anyone interested in helping 4-H and the Extension agency.
Club news items may be emailed to living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.