Central Texas Republican Women
Central Texas Republican Women will meet Monday, May 16, at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton. Cost is $20 per person and RSVP is required by Thursday, May 12. Attendees may prepay online at www.eventbrite.com.
Attendees will start gathering at 11 a.m. and the meeting will be called to order at 11:30 a.m.
The guest speaker will be Anthony Triola, a U.S. Army veteran. His topic will be “Putin’s Plan for America”. Triola served as the Russian Ground Officer for the European Command as well as an adjunct professor of Russian History and Russian Military History at the Regional Joint Intelligence Training Facility, RAF Molesworth, England. He has been teaching Russian History at Senior University, Georgetown for the past four years and was sought after to support the Aerial Recovery Group in leading the Ukraine orphan rescue mission with timely Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) in order to provide indications and warning up to the moment of risk assessment, route clearance, and enemy front-line trace in order to keep rescue volunteers safe within the battle space.
This will be the group’s last meeting until August 15. For information visit www.ctrw-pac.com.
Support groups at Young’s Daughters funeral home
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center, 4235 E. Business 190 in Temple, is hosting several support groups.
Widows and Widowers Connections meets at 6 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month. Compassionate Friends meets at 6 p.m. every second Thursday of the month. A dementia and Alzheimer’s disease support group meets at 6 p.m. every Friday. Donuts and Discussions are held at 7:30 a.m. every second Wednesday of the month. A Grief Share group meets at 6 p.m. every Monday.
A Death Café event is offered once a month at Arusha’s Coffee and Tea, 126 N. East St. in Belton. The next Death Café session will take place at 7 p.m. on March 19.
Colonial Dames
The Gov. Samuel Mathews Colonial Dames XVII Century Chapter will meet at 10:30 a.m. on May 21 at the Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton.
President Vick Harlan will present the program “Medicine in Colonial America.”
The group also welcomes new member Joy Shirley. Club members also are reminded to bring gifts for veterans at the Temple VA.
Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and surrounding counties. The group also welcome ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Newcomers Club Inc. at www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information about joining, contact Cheryl Davis at ctdavis44@yahoo.com or 254-493-4623.
The Newcomers Club, Inc. activities for May are: 5/9 Bookworms and 42 Dominoes, 5/10 Singing Bluebonnets, 5/11 Wednesday Canasta, 5/13 TGIF Lunch, 5/14 Couples Night Out and Exploring Wines, 5/16 Snack Time Mah Jongg, 5/17 Bunco, 5/18 Popcorn Bridge, 5/20 Trailblazers, 5/23 Well-Read Women, Crocket & Knit, and Monday Canasta, 5/24 Singing Bluebonnets, 5/25 Fun Lunch, and 5/26 Heritage Seekers.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. The group gathers at 7 a.m. to order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
The next meeting will be May 19.
Meetings also are broadcast by the Zoom online meeting platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com. Meetings are open to the public and the club is open to anyone with a heart for service.
Leedale EE Club
The Leedale Extension Education Club will meet for its annual outing at 10 a.m. Monday at the Czech Heritage Museum, 119 W. French Ave. in Temple. Following the meeting, group members will gather for lunch at Sam’s Southern Eatery, 221 SW HK Dodgen Loop in Temple.
For information call 254-742-5431.
Tejas EE Club
The Tejas Extension Education Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the clubhouse at Plantation Square Apartments, 2401 S. 61st St. in Temple.
The meeting will include a discussion of the news from the Bell Extension Education Association meeting held on May 2. Club members also will continue making “plarn” for use in crocheted mats for the homeless. Those who attend are asked to bring plastics bags for recycling.
Tanglefoot Club
The Tanglefoot Club of the TEEA will meet Monday. Group members will gather at 10 a.m. at St. Luke’s Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple, and then carpool to a mystery location.
Those who attend are asked to bring money for lunch.
Temple C.E.R.T.
The monthly meeting of the Community Emergency Response Team will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the training center at Fire Station No. 8, located at 7268 Airport Road in Temple.
For information email templecert@gmail.com.
John Birch Society
The John Birch Society will host a screening of the video series “The Constitution is the Solution” from 6-9 p.m. on May 12, May 19, and May 26 at a private residence at 69 Runway Lane in Temple.
The first night’s screening will be “The Dangers of Democracy,” which shows how there are no governmental limitations on a democracy. Instead, the Founding Fathers chose to form the U.S. as a republic with governmental limitations and ruled by law.
There is no charge to attend. For information or to reserve a seat, contact Janice Carter at 408-718-8518 or email jkcarter41@gmail.com.
Tri-City Gem and Mineral Society
The monthly meeting of the Tri-City Gem and Mineral Society will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the fellowship hall at Miller Heights Baptist Church, 1400 S. Wall St. in Belton.
The special guest will be State Rep. Hugh Shine, who will discuss what is happening in the district and conduct a meet-and-greet session.
There also will be business meeting and an auction of rock-related items will be held to help support the group’s activities. Group members also are continuing to work toward the annual show to be held the second weekend in October. The group welcomes visitors to all of its meetings.
For information contact Ruth Rolston at 254-718-2559.
Books for Lunch
The Books for Lunch group will meet at noon Wednesday in the board room on the third floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in downtown Temple.
Jan Zehr, young adult librarian, will discuss activities for teenagers. Katie Stewart, early childhood librarian, will present activities for pre-school and school-age children. Jenniffer Hentzen, adult services supervisor, will speak about programs and activities for adults. There are several new programs at the library and existing efforts have been revised. This program will allow patrons an opportunity to learn what is new and provide input to staff regarding existing services.
All attendees may bring their lunch if they wish. The group will practice social distancing and mask wearing is recommended. Books for Lunch is jointly sponsored by the Temple Literacy Council and the Temple Public Library. For information call 254-774-7323 or email templeliteracy@juno.com.
Texas Master Naturalists
The Central Texas chapter of the Texas Master Naturalists will meet 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Belton Church of Christ, 3003 N. Main St. in Belton.
The guest speaker will be Cullom Simpson, a Bell County wildlife biologist with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Simpson will speak on a variety of topics.
The meeting is open to the public. For information visit www.txmn.org/centraltexas.
