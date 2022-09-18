Howdy Y'all

Spc. Chioma Sullivan, a combat engineer with the 1st Cav. Div. speaks with members from the Defense Commissary Agency about food options and services during the Howdy Y’all event. The Fort Hood Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare & Recreation program hosted Howdy Y’all, a biannual community outreach fair, on Sept. 9 at The Lone Star Conference Center.

 Eric Franklin/Sentinel

FORT HOOD — Fort Hood hosted Howdy Y’all, formerly called Hood Howdy, welcoming newcomers to the installation and its surrounding communities at the Lone Star Conference Center on Sept. 9.