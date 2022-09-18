FORT HOOD — Fort Hood hosted Howdy Y’all, formerly called Hood Howdy, welcoming newcomers to the installation and its surrounding communities at the Lone Star Conference Center on Sept. 9.
The fair hosts a variety of organizations, agencies and businesses to help newcomers and those who have been in the area for a while learn what the installation and surrounding communities have to offer.
Dozens of local businesses, on-post organizations and non-profit agencies promote what they have to offer at the fair. Howdy Y’all is also helpful to people who have lived in the area for a long time. The fair allows people to learn about the resources available to them in the community. Spc. Chioma Sullivan, a combat engineer with the 1st Cavalry Division, said events like this are an excellent way for newcomers to connect with the community and for long-time residents to learn about new businesses and organizations.
“This will benefit us … because a lot of families are like us. They’re young, (and) they don’t know where to go,” Sullivan, a native of Los Angeles, said. “So, for young moms or young soldiers like me, this is a big deal. This is something that can impact somebody long-term.”
There were dozens of sponsored non-profit businesses and organizations from around the community at the conference center, giving out a variety of goodies, including candy, T-shirts and spin-to-win prize games. The event also featured several Fort Hood-based organizations, including the Fort Hood Veterinary Clinic, Resiliency Campus, Fort Hood Spouses Club and the Fort Hood Santa’s Workshop.
Rosie Vargas, sponsorship manager with the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, who is going on her fourth year organizing the event, said events like this are critical because there are so many times that Soldiers and families want some information. Vargas added that people often discover businesses or activities they never knew about, despite living in the area for a while.
“Especially for the new and incoming soldiers and families,” she said. “There’s so much, so many resources, so much information. We have our agencies, our private organizations, and then we have our businesses, and they’re all willing to let them know how they can support them (newcomers).”
The event, once again, was a hit, Vargas said.
“I really want to emphasize that soldiers and families are so grateful,” she said. “I always get positive feedback.”