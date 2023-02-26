Bell Fine Arts
Nancy McGowan, an artist and naturalist, now has an exhibit on display at the Bell County Museum. The exhibit, which will be available through June 24, features about 25 pieces of her artwork. During her career, McGowan was a leading contemporary illustrator of wildlife in the southwestern United States and Mexico. She specialized in commissions for Texas Game, Fish and Oyster Commission and Texas Parks & Wildlife Magazine. The museum is located at 201 N. Main St. in Belton. For information call 254-933-5243.
The Bell Fine Arts group will hold its annual Spring Maj Jongg tournament from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, April 14, at 306 E. Fifth Ave. in Belton. Doors will open at 8:30 a.m. The event will include breakfast snacks, lunch, prize drawings and cash prizes. There will be two rounds in the morning and two rounds after lunch. Registration is $50 and participants must register by March 31. A check made out to Bell Fine Arts and a registration form will secure a place. Participants may mail to: Eve Fritch at 2519 Hester Way, Salado, TX 76571. Upon receipt, confirmation, rules and other information will be sent. No cancelation refunds will be issued after April 7. For forms and more information call or text Fritch at 254-290-1601 or email txnasa527@gmail.com.
Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and surrounding counties. The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Newcomers Club Inc. at www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information about joining, contact Jan Fisher at 2txgrl@gmail.com or 951-751-4002.
Upcoming activities include: 2/27 Well-Read Woman, Crochet & Knitting, and Monday Canasta, and 2/28 Singing Bluebonnets, 3/1 Monthly Luncheon and Popcorn Bridge, 3/6 Chat “N” Canasta, 3/10 TGIF, 3/11 Couples Night Out, 3/13 Bookworms, 3/14 Singing Bluebonnets, 3/15 Popcorn Bridge and Team Trivia, 3/16 Meet & Greet, 3/17 Trailblazers, 3/18 Exploring Wines, 3/20 Snack Time Mah Jongg, 3/21 Bunco, 3/22 Fun Lunch, 3/23 Heritage Seekers, 3/25 Breakfast at Jimmy’s Egg, 3/27 Well-Read Woman, Crochet & Knitting, and Monday Canasta, and 3/28 Singing Bluebonnets.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. The group gathers at 7 a.m. to order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
Meetings also are broadcast by the Zoom online meeting platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com. Meetings are open to the public and the club is open to anyone with a heart for service.
Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club
The Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of the month at VFW Post 4008, 2311 S. Pearl St. in Belton.
Meetings are open to the public and newcomers are welcome.
Bell County Master Gardener Association
The Bell County Master Gardener Association has announced several upcoming events.
The association will host a “Bee Box Workshop” on Saturday, March 4, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Texas Agrilife Extension Office, 1605 N. Main St. in Belton. The workshop will be conducted by Erik and Cheryl Robertson, owner’s of Raw-Bee’s in Lorena. The couple will teach participants how to construct a honeybee deep/brood box and show additional items needed to set up in an apiary. The class is limit 10 and the fee is $30 per person. Participants may register by emailing bcmgaspeakers@gmail.com Payment instructions will be provided upon registering for class.
The association will host a seminar titled “Peaches and Plums” presented by Certified Master Gardener William “Bill” Walker at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, at the group’s learning center located at 1605 Main St. in Belton. The seminar is free but space is limited to 50 participants. Donations will be accept to help support continuing education opportunities in Bell County. Participants may register by emailing bcmgaspeakers@gmail.com.
On Saturday, March 25, the association will hold a spring plant sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bend of the River, 7115 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple. Items for sale will include a wide variety of vegetables, herbs, annuals, perennials and more. Certified Master Gardeners will be on site to assist patrons with plant selection and to answer any questions.
Bell County Retired School Employees
The Bell County Retired School Employees group will meet at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 5001 Hickory Road in Temple.
Members and guests are invited to attend a “Lunch and Learn” program sponsored by the Association Member Benefits Advisors. The program will highlight how the association works to provide legislative advocacy and essential benefits. The program will take place before and after the regular meeting at 12:30 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. Members are encouraged to attend one of the sessions and bring a guest.
Altrusa scholarships
Altrusa International of Temple is now seeking applicants for its annual scholarship program. Scholarships are available for high school seniors and college students in Bell County.
Applications can be submitted on the Altrusa website, www.altrusatemple.org, or mailed to: Altrusa Scholarship Committee, P.O. Box 1251, Temple, TX 76503.
Applicants are advised to make sure all required information is included: transcripts, letters of recommendation, and completed application form.
The application deadline is March 31. For information email Regina Phinney, Altrusa scholarship chair, at rphinney85@gmail.com.
National Alliance on Mental Illness
The National Alliance on Mental Illness will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center in Temple. Attendees are advised to use the entrance on the valet parking side of the hospital and take the elevator to the fifth floor to conference room 5G31.
The meeting is open to caregivers, supporters and those suffering from mental illness. For information call 254-771-3638.
Temple Garden Club
The Temple Garden Club will meet on Thursday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple. Brunch, provided by hostesses Jane Vancil, Kay Anderson and April Hignojos, will begin at 9:30 a.m. Following brunch will be a short business meeting and speaker presentation.
After the main meeting at about 11:30 a.m., group members will donate two Vivek trees at Miller Park for Arbor Day. The park is located at 1919 N. First St. in Temple. Temple Mayor Tim Davis will be in attendance and will present a proclamation in honor of Nancy McBride and Karen Nalley. The speaker will be Mary Ann Everett, a Bell County Master Gardener and winner of the Texas DAR Conservation Award. Everett’s topic will be a show and tell on conservation. She has been teaching conservation techniques in public schools for more than 20 years.
The meeting and Arbor Day program are open to the public.
Thursday Club
The Thursday Club assists caregivers and those with early stage Alzheimer’s or other dementias. The club meets from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays at the First Lutheran Church, 1515 W. Adams Ave.
The group provides initial education, ongoing information and support for caregivers. The group offers time on Thursdays for a caregiver to run errands and rest while volunteers watch over their family member. The care is provided at no cost.
Bell County Historical Commission
The Bell County Historical Commission will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Monday on the first floor of the Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
The group will hold special training for County Historical Commission appointees. The program includes a one-hour training video. While directed toward appointees, county officials and historical preservation partners may also find the content meaningful.
The meeting is open to anyone interested in local and state history. For information call 254-933-5917.
