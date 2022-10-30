Volks Ride 2022

Bicyclists participate in the annual Volks Ride fundraiser earlier this month at Barrow Brewing Company in Salado.

 Photo courtesy of Kaylee Berrier/ Rein Photography

Hundreds of cyclists joined forces on Oct. 15 to raise more than $20,000 for the Salado Volunteer Fire Department during the Third Annual Volks Ride.

