Hundreds of cyclists joined forces on Oct. 15 to raise more than $20,000 for the Salado Volunteer Fire Department during the Third Annual Volks Ride.
“What this money does is support our volunteers,” Fire Chief Jim Franz said. “When we want to do things for our volunteers, such as our meals, anything that we don’t want to burden our taxpayers with, we use the monies for that.”
The ride saw a record number of cyclists join, even with fierce competition from other events in the area.
“We had 339 riders this year,” Barrow Brewery Company owner KD Hill said. “That was a new record for us. The event has grown over the years. We feel that the growth that we’ve seen over the last three years has been a healthy amount.”
The ride was put up in conjunction with the brewery’s Oktoberfest event, Hill said.
“We were inspired by the volks marches that people do in Germany,” she said. “We thought it would be a fun play on that tradition.”
There was no time kept or official competition during the race. Riders choose between 16-mile, 50-K, 100-K, and 100-mile routes, all starting and ending at the brewery at 108 Royal St.
“Those routes took them all the way from Holland on the east side to Belton and Nolanville to the west,” said Hill. “When the cyclists returned to the brewery, there was polka music playing, and each cyclist was awarded a pint or drink of their choice and a hot pretzel.”
There were several rest stops along the way, all manned by sponsors who embodied the spirit of Oktoberfest by wearing costumes.
“We just wanted people to come out and enjoy the scenery and the weather that we have here in Central Texas during the month of October,” Hill said. “We also want to encourage people to celebrate Oktoberfest.”
The Salado Volunteer Fire Department consists of 30 volunteers who are always on call to answer any emergencies the residents of Salado might have.
“Each one of them has an app on their phone where we receive calls, and they respond from wherever they are,” said Franz. “We respond to everything.”
The money raised has not been assigned to any particular project yet.
“We’re still assessing everything,” Franz said. “We will get together as a group and decide what to do with that money.”
The event was created to help fund the first responders after a similar event put up by the department was canceled.
“The fire department here, for years and years, hosted a bicycle ride in April,” said Hill. “In 2017, 2018, and 2019, the April weather was terrible. It was so bad that they decided to cancel it. We started the Volks ride in 2020 … to do something for the fire department since they had lost their revenue stream from their old ride.”