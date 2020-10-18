The 10th Annual Chrome & Carols Festival of Lights will be a little different this year because of COVID-19, but the show will carry on virtually, according to Veshell Greene, vice president of resource development for the United Way of Central Texas.
The event will be livestreamed 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3. Restrictions set because of the virus have led to refocusing and reimagining for the event.
Emcees for the event are from KCEN — Kris Radcliff and Leslie Draffin, Greene said.
Thirteen professionally designed and decorated Christmas trees will be given away as prizes in a drawing, and underneath each tree will be more than $1,000 in gifts.
The tree themes are children, outdoor living, family fun, wine and dine, electronics, barista and brews, hunting and fishing, kitchen and cooking, workshop, self-care, hobbies and spiritual gifts.
The Harley-Davidson tree will be auctioned.
The trees will be set up online for all of November, Greene said.
A $20 fee is required to participate in the drawing and auctions. Tickets for the drawing are $1 each, 70 for $50 and 200 for $100.
Registration for the event is at www.uwct.org.
Live and silent auctions will be held for specialty items, and VIP sponsors are still being accepted.
Proceeds will benefit the United Way of Central Texas.
In 2019, more than $50,000 was raised for community impact programs.
Sponsors for this year’s Chrome & Carols Festival of Trees are Precious Memories Florist & Gift Shop, Don Ringler Chevrolet & Toyota, Central National Bank, Gage Construction, McLane Company, Materials Transportation Company, Steve Jackson Construction, Wilsonart, McLane Group, Bell County Commissioners Court and HEB.
For more information, email Greene at Veshell.Greene@uwct.org or call 254-778-8616.