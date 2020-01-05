Temple Parks and Recreation and Arches Footcare are helping people start the year off on the right foot with the annual Arches Resolution 5K/10K, presented by Premier ER and Urgent Care.
Both races will begin 2 p.m. Saturday at Pepper Creek Trail, 546 N. Kegley Road in Temple. Pre-registration closes at 11:59 p.m. tonight and can be completed online at runsignup.com/Race/TX/Temple/ArchesResolution5K.
Registration for the 5K costs $20 and the 10K costs $25. Race day registration will be available for an additional fee.
Awards will be presented to the overall male and female in each race, and the top three male and female finishers in each age group. The races will be chip-timed.
Lynn Reichl, manager of Arches Footcare in Temple, said the specialty shoe store offers a running component and a specialist who can help new runners get started, and even help experienced runners who are having issues.
She said clients can set up appointments for a comprehensive foot evaluation with Heinz, a certified pedorthist, who will do impression scans, gait analysis and an examination of the feet. Based on the information he collects, he can make recommendations, including different types of custom orthotics and shoes.
Reichl said participating in the Arches Resolution event can help set the tone for staying healthy and fit for the year, a struggle a lot of people can have – especially when it comes to finding the time.
“So if they can commit to doing this one event, they can see by the end of the year – if they run the Turkey Trot for example – if they’ve made any progress in shaving off a minute or so of their time, for example,” she said.
Reichl said they always like to stress that this race is for all ages and fitness levels.
“Everyone is just welcomed with open arms,” she said, “and we have a motto that we like to say at the race, and that’s ‘as slow as you run in this race is faster than the person sitting on the couch at home right now.’”