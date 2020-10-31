A parable is told of a farmer who owned an old mule. The mule fell into the farmer’s well. The farmer heard the mule braying for help.
After carefully assessing the situation, the farmer felt sorry for the mule, but decided that neither the mule nor the well was worth saving. Instead, he called his neighbors together and told them what had happened and asked them to help haul dirt to bury the old mule in the well and put him out of his misery.
Initially, the old mule was hysterical! But as the farmer and his neighbors continued shoveling and the dirt hit his back, a thought struck him. It suddenly dawned on him that every time a shovel load of dirt landed on his back he should shake it off and step up! This is what the old mule did, blow after blow.
“Shake it off and step up... shake it off and step up!” he repeated to encourage himself. No matter how painful the blows, or distressing the situation seemed, the old mule fought panic and just kept right on shaking it off and stepping up.
It was not long before the old mule, battered and exhausted, stepped triumphantly over the wall of that well! What seemed like it would bury him, ended up blessing him; all because of the way he handled his adversity.
I believe 2020 will be remembered not only as a year of global struggle, but also as a year that challenged us to step up higher and take personal responsibility for ourselves and those around us. Once we moved past the frustration of the evil thrown on our heads, like that old mule, we had to learn to “shake it off and step up”.
Jesus never promised that this life would be easy, but He did say this: “I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.” (John 16:33)
A major problem I have observed in the Body of Christ is that we have adopted a “victim” mentality and have not learned how to fight a good fight to combat the evil around us. 2 Corinthians 10:4-6, Paul admonishes the church to understand that though we “walk in the flesh, we do not war according to the flesh.” Even though Satan uses people to attack us, we must first learn to look beyond flesh and blood and their evil actions and battle against the real foe, Satan! We will never get out of a “victim” mentality until we learn how to “shake off his attacks” and step up in the Spirit and fight him with the spiritual weapons God has provided for all believers.
These spiritual battles can be costly and comes with a price; that price requires us to humble ourselves and remove pride from our lives. It requires a believer to have a healthy fear of the Lord and an utter disdain of the enemy. The price also commands us to obey God rather than the evil ordinances of men. Instead of victims we must become the victors God calls us to be.
In the Book of Revelation 2-3, Jesus Christ addressed the seven churches. He promised rewards to all overcomers in each church. As the days grow darker in this world, God has intended for His Church to rise with His glorious power and light. That power and light will overcome every form of darkness and evil that challenges it. We must learn to shake it off and step up, because the time has come for the Church to make a defined stand for righteousness. We cannot afford to hold to the idea that Jesus is going to come and take us out of all this mess. We must learn how to fight spiritually and become the valiant warriors He calls us to be. The Gates of Hell will not be able to withstand the Church of Jesus Christ!