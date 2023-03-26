Former Temple resident and country music star Eric Paslay will headline an April 1 music festival that will feature at least six bands and a massive cornhole tournament.
“This is going to happen — it’s not an April fool’s joke,” laughed Lisle Meeker, a member of the Temple Breakfast Lions Club, the organization spearheading the festival.
At least six bands are expected to participate in a concert to raise money for Texas Lions Camp, a program near and dear to Paslay’s heart. In fact, the fundraiser was his idea.
“As a child with type 1 diabetes, Eric attended the Kerrville camp,” Meeker said. “Now, he wants to give back by raising money for some construction projects there.”
Paslay will headline the 10-hour festival, but there will be other popular bands performing as well. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the gate. Kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult.
Tickets are available online at CentralTexasTickets.com.
“We have a great lineup,” said Roney Castro, marketing and events chair for the Breakfast Lions Club. “Holly Tucker will be there, so will Jay White & The Blues Commanders, Tylor Bigley, The Backroads Band and Jean-Pierre & The Zydeco Angels.”
Tucker, who hails from Lorena, gained fame as a finalist on Season 4 of the The Voice, a television talent show primarily for singers. The Backroads Band is a Salado-based country act, The Blues Commanders have a strong ZZ Top feel, and Bigley is predominantly Texas red-dirt country.
Jean-Pierre & The Zydeco Angels started in 1965 in Houston playing around French Town, Houston’s pocket of French Creole communities. The band became very popular and eventually moved to Louisiana to perform in the heart of Zydeco country.
“We’re going to have more than great music,” Meeker said earlier today. “At least 20 food trucks will be at the festival, and maybe more.”
“I’m hoping we get about 40,” Castro said. “We will have all kinds of vendors and a Kids Zone with inflatables.”
In addition to food, beer, wine, margaritas and other “adult beverages” will be available.
Born in Abilene and raised in Temple, Eric Paslay has always loved music, but his original intent was to become a pediatric endocrinologist.
As a child, he was a patient of Dr. Stephen Ponder, a Temple physician and a member of the Breakfast Lions Club.
“Eric was diagnosed with diabetes around age 10,” Ponder said. “I was his diabetes doctor at Scott & White. I also was the medical director at Texas Lions Camp, and I encouraged him to attend.”
Not only did Paslay go to camp, he was named Best Camper during his session.
“He actually wrote a song for a talent show we had there,” Ponder said. “He later told me it was at Texas Lions Camp where he realized he could be a songwriter.”
“Eric became friends with a young camp counselor — Cody Schrank — and they co-wrote the camp song,” Ponder said. “Eric said it was only the second song he had ever written.”
Meeker said the seeds for the April concert were planted about seven years ago.
“I picked up Eric at the airport in San Antonio,” he said. “He wanted to visit the camp, so we went. That particular session was a diabetes camp for children. We were in a recreation hall, and camp staff brought in the kids. Eric talked with them, and they related to him because he, too, had diabetes. He even lifted his shirt and showed them his insulin pump.”
“Eric told the kids: ‘Don’t let being a diabetic stop you from doing what you want in life,’” Meeker said. “Then he got out his guitar and played a few songs.”
Later that night, as they were returning to the San Antonio airport, Eric said he really wanted to do something to give back to Texas Lions Camp. After tossing the idea around, the decision was made to throw a fundraiser in Temple.
“We tried to come up with some dates but there were conflicts, and before we could get anything set COVID came along,” Meeker said. “We texted and talked, and decided that 2023 would finally be the year.”
The timing for the fundraiser is perfect for the Texas Lions Camp. Recent storms have heavily damaged several buildings and bunkhouses at the camp, and money raised at the music festival will be donated to the rebuilding effort.
The camp also plans to expand and actually serve as three camps in one location, Meeker said. “That way they can serve more children every summer.”
Meeker said that each band at the Temple concert will play at least an hour.
“In between we will have guests talking about how important the Lions Camp is for Texas families,” he said. “Temple people really don’t take full advantage of it, and that’s a shame. The camp is free, and we will even provide transportation to and from the camp if that service is needed.”
Castor said there will be at least 24 VIP tables right in front of the stage.
“A VIP table will seat eight people and will cost $500 per table,” he said. “Right now, we’re planning on 24 tables, but we will add more if needed.”
“It’s going to be a great show,” Castor added. “We have some tremendous bands and we tried to include multiple genres.”
“We plan on making this an annual event — we’re already looking at a bluegrass festival for 2024.”