Central Texas Republican Women
Central Texas Republican Women will meet Monday, Dec. 12, at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
Registration starts at 11 a.m. and the meeting will be called to order at 11:30 a.m. The guest speaker will be Dr. Brad Buckley, Texas House of Representatives for House District 54, who will speak about what to expect when the 88th Legislature convenes on Jan. 10.
Also during the meeting, the group will install new officers and the gavel will be passed to the new president.
RSVP is required by Thursday, Dec. 8. Cost is $20 per person and participants may prepay through eventbrite.com.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. The group gathers at 7 a.m. to order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m. The club will not meet on Dec. 15. The next meeting will take place on Jan. 5.
Meetings also are broadcast by the Zoom online meeting platform. For information email Lmeeker53@ gmail.com. Meetings are open to the public and the club is open to anyone with a heart for service.
Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club
The Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of the month at VFW Post 4008, 2311 S. Pearl St. in Belton.
Meetings are open to the public and newcomers are welcome.
Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and surrounding counties. The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Newcomers Club Inc. at www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information about joining, contact Jan Fisher at 2txgrl@gmail.com or 951-751-4002.
Upcoming club activities include: 12/5 Chat ‘N’ Canasta, 12/7 Monthly Luncheon and Popcorn Bridge, 12/9 TGIF, 12/10 Couples Night Out, 12/12 Bookworms, 12/15 Meet & Greet, 12/16 Trailblazers, 12/19 Knit & Crochet and Snack time Mah Jongg, 12/20 Bunco, 12/26 WellRead women and Monday Canasta, and 12/28 Fun Lunch.
Support groups at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home
Grief Share, a support group for people dealing with loss or grief, meets at 6 p.m. on Mondays at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home, 4235 E. Business 190 in Temple.
A support group for dementia/Alzheimer’s caregivers meets at 6 p.m. on Fridays at the funeral home. Caregivers will have the opportunity to learn tips and tricks for dealing with daily life.
Bell Fine Arts
The Bell Fine Arts group meets from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays at 306 E. Fifth Ave. in Belton. For information call Jeanne Logston at 409-313-0611. Meetings are open to the public.
Thursday Club
The Thursday Club, which supports caregivers and those with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, meets from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays at the First Lutheran Church, 1515 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
The group provides education and support for caregivers. The club offers time on Thursdays for caregivers to run errands and rest while volunteers care for their family member. The care is provided at no cost.
For information contact Linda Eimen at 254-773-5207.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets at noon Tuesdays at the Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
The next guest speaker will be Jeff Bates from Coryell Medical Clinic-Temple.
The meeting is open to all Rotarians and guests.
Support groups at First United Methodist Church
Glasshouse Al-Anon Family Group meets at 12:15 p.m. on Mondays in room 110 at the First United Methodist Church, 102 N. Second St. in Temple.
Adult Children of Alcoholics/Dysfunctional Families meets at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays in room 110 at the church.
For information, or to enter the building, call 254-493-7071.
Colonial Dames
The Gov. Samuel Mathews Colonial Dames Century Chapter recently met at the Bell County Museum in Belton.
Jane Debenport, chapter registrar, presented the program “Heraldry and Coat of Arms.” The coat of arms was developed to go on the fighting knights’ war clothing. Otherwise, the fighting knight could not be identified by his concealing uniform.
The chapter collected $240 for the Temple VA Christmas celebration. Also, six boxes of Christmas cards with a sheet of stamps were collected for the veterans.
The meeting concluded with members completing state reports. The group’s next meeting will be Saturday, Feb. 11.
Native Plant Society
The Tonkawa Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday at Barrow Brewing Company, at 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Members and their guests are invited to the group’s annual Christmas meeting. The chapter will provide the meat and members are asked to bring a side dish. Those who attend are asked to bring a Texas native plant for the plant exchange.
Delta Kappa Gamma International
The Lambda Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma International will meet at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the home of member Ann Mahan.
Members will kick off the holiday season with a cookie exchange. Those who attend are asked to bring two dozen cookies (along with the recipe) to share. Members are reminded to bring a new or gently used book to support the group’s Early Bird Literacy project, in addition to a holiday gift bag for a needy student.
BEEA meeting
The Bell Extension Education Association will meet at 10 a.m. Monday in the fellowship room at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2401 S. 57th St. in Temple.
Nancy Urbantke will present a TEEA educational program “Planning Parties with Pizazz”.
Members are asked to bring unwrapped toys, socks, and underwear for the Temple Fire and Rescue Program “Rescue Elves” and a covered dish to share.
The meeting is open to the public. For information call 254-742-5431.